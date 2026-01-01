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Cloudflare + Console Connect

Address security requirements and fight cyberattacks through Cloudflare and Console Connect

Console Connect by PCCW Global is the world’s first global software-defined interconnection platform, born out of the belief that business connectivity should be simpler and more accessible for all. Console Connect enables users to efficiently manage their private connections via a user-friendly interface, regardless of their level of technical expertise.

Backed by PCCW Global, one of the world’s leading telecommunications groups with a tier 1 global IP network, Console Connect is completely scalable and offers maximum resilience and reliability, leaving you confident and secure in your cloud connections.

Learn More

Learn more about how Cloudflare and Console Connect fight cyberattacks.
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OVERVIEW

Partnership

Cloudflare’s partnership with Console Connect allows mutual customers to connect privately at Layer 2, without requiring added physical cabling. Customers simply order a port and virtual connection through the Console Connect portal, and the Console Connect platform establishes the connection to all Cloudflare’s services while maintaining connectivity to customers’ traditional cloud provider.

All Layer 2 virtual connections are delivered across PCCW Global’s MPLS network, delivering higher levels of network performance, speed and security, as well as lower latency.

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Benefits

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Reliable and consistent

Dedicated, high-capacity link ensures the performance is reliable and consistent when compared to the public Internet; select speeds from 1 Mbps to 10,000 Mbps in over 500 data centers.

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Private and secure

The highest level of protection with private, secure layer 2 links into the Cloudflare network.

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Software defined

On-demand provisioning with user controlled scalability. Flex bandwidth on-demand to meet business needs, avoiding idle capacity and wasted costs.

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"The ability to self-provision direct connections to Cloudflare’s network from Console Connect is a powerful tool for enterprises in their current fight against cyberattacks. We are really excited to bring together Cloudflare’s industry leading solution with PCCW Global’s high performance network on the Console Connect platform, which will help address the growing security requirements of businesses worldwide."

-Michael Glynn
VP of Digital Automated Innovation, Console Connect

Resources

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BLOG

Announcing Network Interconnect Partnerships

Learn how Cloudflare partnered with Console Connect in this Network Interconnection partnerships announcement blog post.

Read blog  
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BLOG

Introducing Private and Dedicated Connections

Learn why Console Connect introduced private and dedicated connections to Cloudflare.

Read blog  
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SOLUTION & PRODUCT GUIDES

Configuring Interconnections with Console Connect

Read more about how to configure interconnections with Console Connect.

Learn More  
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SOLUTION & PRODUCT GUIDES

Console Connect Partner Brief

Read about how Cloudflare partners with Console Connect and how you can benefit from this partnership.

Download PDF  