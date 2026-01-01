PARTNERS
Cloudflare + Console Connect
Address security requirements and fight cyberattacks through Cloudflare and Console Connect
Console Connect by PCCW Global is the world’s first global software-defined interconnection platform, born out of the belief that business connectivity should be simpler and more accessible for all. Console Connect enables users to efficiently manage their private connections via a user-friendly interface, regardless of their level of technical expertise.
Backed by PCCW Global, one of the world’s leading telecommunications groups with a tier 1 global IP network, Console Connect is completely scalable and offers maximum resilience and reliability, leaving you confident and secure in your cloud connections.
OVERVIEW
Partnership
Cloudflare’s partnership with Console Connect allows mutual customers to connect privately at Layer 2, without requiring added physical cabling. Customers simply order a port and virtual connection through the Console Connect portal, and the Console Connect platform establishes the connection to all Cloudflare’s services while maintaining connectivity to customers’ traditional cloud provider.
All Layer 2 virtual connections are delivered across PCCW Global’s MPLS network, delivering higher levels of network performance, speed and security, as well as lower latency.
Benefits
Reliable and consistent
Dedicated, high-capacity link ensures the performance is reliable and consistent when compared to the public Internet; select speeds from 1 Mbps to 10,000 Mbps in over 500 data centers.
Private and secure
The highest level of protection with private, secure layer 2 links into the Cloudflare network.
Software defined
On-demand provisioning with user controlled scalability. Flex bandwidth on-demand to meet business needs, avoiding idle capacity and wasted costs.
"The ability to self-provision direct connections to Cloudflare’s network from Console Connect is a powerful tool for enterprises in their current fight against cyberattacks. We are really excited to bring together Cloudflare’s industry leading solution with PCCW Global’s high performance network on the Console Connect platform, which will help address the growing security requirements of businesses worldwide."
-Michael Glynn
VP of Digital Automated Innovation, Console Connect
Resources
BLOG
Announcing Network Interconnect Partnerships
Learn how Cloudflare partnered with Console Connect in this Network Interconnection partnerships announcement blog post.
BLOG
Introducing Private and Dedicated Connections
Learn why Console Connect introduced private and dedicated connections to Cloudflare.
SOLUTION & PRODUCT GUIDES
Configuring Interconnections with Console Connect
Read more about how to configure interconnections with Console Connect.
SOLUTION & PRODUCT GUIDES
Console Connect Partner Brief
Read about how Cloudflare partners with Console Connect and how you can benefit from this partnership.