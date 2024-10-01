Secure third-party access with Cloudflare

Give external users a first-class experience, with fast, safe access to applications
Providing application access to contractors, partners, and other external users can create security risks and management headaches. Learn how Cloudflare’s connectivity cloud makes connecting third-party users to key apps secure and simple.

THE CLOUDFLARE DIFFERENCE
Avoid privilege creep

Protect critical resources and sensitive data by implementing app-specific, least-privilege access for external users based on Zero Trust principles.

Onboard and offboard faster

Avoid setting up VPN access or shipping out corporate devices. Now external users can authenticate with unmanaged devices through a simple clientless access flow.

Streamline management

Cut the time and costs of access management. Support for multiple identity providers enables you to provide third-party user access without provisioning corporate identities for single sign-on (SSO).

HOW IT WORKS

Manage third-party access confidently with Zero Trust security

Cloudflare's Zero Trust Network Access (ZTNA) service provides simple yet secure access for third-party users. You can enforce least-privilege access for all apps without additional management overhead.

Explore a SASE reference architecture
Multiple identity sources

Avoid onboarding external users to your centralized identity provider. With ZTNA, you can use multiple sources of identity to grant user access for every app.

Existing identities

Enable contractors to bring existing identities from LinkedIn, GitHub, Google, or other providers for a seamless login experience.

Clientless access

Simplify onboarding by avoiding endpoint software. Cloudflare’s reverse proxy offers secure clientless access to web apps and in-browser terminals, even on unmanaged devices.

Data protection

Enhance your third-party access implementation by adding clientless remote browser isolation (RBI) and data loss prevention (DLP) to further prevent risks of data exfiltration.

Canva uses Cloudflare to streamline access management

The Canva graphic design platform is used by tens of millions of people worldwide. As the company has hired more employees and outsourced more work to third-party developers, IT managers needed a better way to authenticate users and track app usage.

Canva adopted Cloudflare Access to provide secure access to internal apps. The company has improved security, eliminated the inefficient use of shared passwords, and avoided development of an internal identity and access management system. Cloudflare Access has made employee and contractor onboarding and offboarding easier and more secure.


“Cloudflare Access saved us from having to develop our own identity and access management (IAM) system.”

— Head of Infrastructure, Canva

Ready to discuss your third-party access needs?

Contact us
WHY CLOUDFLARE

Cloudflare’s connectivity cloud simplifies third-party access

Cloudflare’s unified platform of cloud-native services facilitates secure access to apps for external users without adding management burdens.

Composable architecture

Address a full range of security and networking requirements by capitalizing on extensive interoperability and customizable networking.

Performance

Deliver better user experiences with a global network that is approximately 50 ms from ~95% of Internet users.

Threat intelligence

Prevent more attacks with intelligence gleaned from proxying ~20% of the web and blocking ~158 billion threats daily.

Unified interface

Reduce tool sprawl and alert fatigue by uniting every hybrid work security service in one UI.

