Cloudflare Data Loss Prevention

Unified, consistent data loss prevention (DLP)

Cloudflare DLP protects sensitive data consistently across all networks, SaaS applications, users, and devices, while minimizing security risks and compliance issues.

BENEFITS OF DATA LOSS PREVENTION
Simplified SaaS security

Eliminate data exfiltration risks with continuous detection and control over your applications — all from a unified platform.

Unified policy management

Easily deploy predefined DLP profiles to monitor and block the sharing of regulated data, including PII, PHI, and financial information.

Flexible data controls

Apply granular controls to your sensitive data with context analysis, exact data matches, OCR, and behavior-based user risk scoring.

Seamless Microsoft MIP integrations

Increase agility and minimize complexity with powerful integrations that automatically retrieve sensitivity labels and populate into a DLP profile.

HOW IT WORKS

Protect sensitive data across your SaaS environment

Cloudflare DLP helps detect and secure sensitive data across all of your applications and devices with customizable, granular policies and controls

Built into a composable SSE platform, it automatically inspects HTTP/S traffic and files, enhances visibility across your organization, and enables you to consolidate critical data protection measures.

Learn how DLP works within Cloudflare’s SASE platform

ANALYST RECOGNITION
Cloudflare named in 2024 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Single-Vendor SASE

We believe this recognition is a testament to Cloudflare’s “light branch, heavy cloud” architecture and its ability to help global, cloud-minded enterprises accelerate their network modernization.

Cloudflare a Strong Performer in The Forrester Wave™: Security Service Edge Solutions, Q1 2024

Cloudflare received the highest score in the global network criterion. We believe this recognition validates our commitment to build SASE “the right way,” converging network and security services on a composable, programmable connectivity cloud.

Cloudflare named a "Leader" in 2023 KuppingerCole Leadership Compass for SASE

Through its 2023 SASE market analysis, KuppingerCole Analysts AG cited several Cloudflare strengths such as our large globally distributed presence and sophisticated traffic acceleration, massive backbone capacity, 100% uptime guarantee, and innovative Remote Browser Isolation.

What our customers are saying

“Today, Cloudflare helps prevent our users from sharing sensitive data and code with tools like ChatGPT and Bard, enabling us to take advantage of AI safely. Going forward, we are excited for Cloudflare’s continued innovations to protect data, and in particular, their vision and roadmap for services like DLP and CASB.”

Tanner Randolph, Applied Systems, CISO

Top Data Loss Prevention use cases

Cloudflare DLP helps secure sensitive data across SaaS applications and code repositories — while preventing data breaches and ensuring compliance with data regulations

Protect valuable IP and developer code

Apply granular DLP controls to reduce data exposure and block users from oversharing sensitive data via the cloud, shadow IT applications, or email.

Comply with evolving regulations

Minimize data breaches and ensure compliance with regulations like the GDPR, CCPA, HIPAA, and more. Identify, control, and track regulated data classes with detailed audit trails and SIEM analysis.

Enable secure use of AI

Prevent users from uploading sensitive data into generative AI tools like ChatGPT and Bard.

Helping organizations worldwide progress toward Zero Trust

Get Cloudflare DLP for your enterprise

