What is data scraping?

Attackers can use web scraping tools to access data much more rapidly than intended. This can result in data being used for unauthorized purposes.
Data scraping, in its most general form, refers to a technique in which a computer program extracts data from output generated from another program. Data scraping is commonly manifest in web scraping, the process of using an application to extract valuable information from a website.
Typically companies do not want their unique content to be downloaded and reused for unauthorized purposes. As a result, they don’t expose all data via a consumable API or other easily accessible resource. Scraper bots, on the other hand, are interested in getting website data regardless of any attempt at limiting access. As a result, a cat-and-mouse game exists between web scraping bots and various content protection strategies, with each trying to outmaneuver the other.
The process of web scraping is fairly simple, though the implementation can be complex. Web scraping occurs in 3 steps:
Scraper bots can be designed for many purposes, such as:
Typically, all content a website visitor is able to see must be transferred onto the visitor’s machine, and any information a visitor is able to access can be scraped by a bot.
Efforts can be made to limit the amount of web scraping that can occur. Here are 3 methods of limiting exposure to data scraping efforts:
Another less common method of mitigation calls for embedding content inside media objects like images. Because the content does not exist in a string of characters, copying the content is far more complex, requiring optical character recognition (OCR) to pull the data from an image file. But this can also hinder web users who need to copy content such as an address or phone number off a website instead of memorizing or retyping it.
*A headless browser is a type of web browser, much like Chrome or Firefox, but it doesn’t have a visual user interface by default, allowing it to move much faster than a typical web browser. By essentially running at the level of a command line, a headless browser is able to avoid rendering entire web applications. Data scrapers write bots that use headless browsers to request data more quickly, as there is no human viewing each page being scraped.
The only way to totally stop web scraping is to avoid putting content on a website entirely. However, using an advanced bot management solution can help websites eliminate access for scraper bots almost completely.
Crawling refers to the process large search engines like Google undertake when they send their robot crawlers, such as Googlebot, out into the network to index Internet content. Scraping, on the other hand, is typically structured specifically to extract data from a particular website.
Here are 3 of the practices a scraper bot will engage in that are different from a web crawler bot’s behavior:
Cloudflare Bot Management uses machine learning and behavioral analysis to identify malicious bots such as scrapersprotecting unique content and preventing bots from abusing a web property. Similarly, Super Bot Fight Mode, now available on Cloudflare Pro and Business plans, is designed to help smaller organizations defend against scrapers and other bad bots while giving them more visibility into their bot traffic.