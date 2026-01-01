Buy .app domains with no added fees
Use the ideal TLD for developers and mobile applications. Register .app domains with Cloudflare for transparent pricing and required HTTPS security built in by default.
Your .app domain secured by Cloudflare
Launch high-performance mobile landing pages
.app domains are the intuitive choice for promoting mobile applications. The .app TLD is memorable and tells users exactly what you offer. Host your .app domain on Cloudflare to ensure it loads quickly on mobile devices.
Deploy secure web applications
The .app TLD requires HTTPS to load. Cloudflare handles this SSL requirement automatically with free certificates and automated certificate management, helping ensure your domain can load across all browsers.
Power custom SaaS microservices
Use a .app domain for specific product features or microservices. As one of the world's fastest and most reliable DNS providers, Cloudflare helps ensure requests reach .app domains with minimal latency.
Why register your .app domain with Cloudflare?
Wholesale rates for developers
Launch your next application with transparent overhead costs. We provide .app domains at cost, with no added fees or markups, helping startups and independent developers maintain lean operations.
Native HTTPS support
The .app TLD requires HTTPS by default. Cloudflare simplifies this by providing free, automatic SSL certificates and certificate management, ensuring your application meets security standards the moment it goes live.
WHOIS privacy by default
Keep your focus on building, not filtering spam. We redact personal information from WHOIS records for free, helping protect your development team from unwanted sales pitches and security threats.
Simple CI/CD integration
Manage your .app domain via the Cloudflare API to automate your deployment pipelines. With our global DNS, your app's updates propagate instantly to users worldwide.