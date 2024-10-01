Rozwiązania Cloudflare dla sektora publicznego

Cloudflare oferuje agencjom rządowym oraz publicznym instytucjom ochrony zdrowia i edukacyjnym globalną, wysoce odporną sieć w chmurze z wbudowanymi funkcjami zapewniania bezpieczeństwa i poprawy wydajności.
Mitigate risk with advanced security capabilities
Power everything with an intelligent connectivity cloud
Modernize faster and increase operational efficiency
CISA selected Cloudflare to strengthen and simplify DNS security for .gov websites.
Arizona DHS partnered with us to drive their innovative statewide Cyber Readiness Program.
Cloudflare helps Oklahoma OMES to deliver world-class security for 180 agencies across the state.
Cloudflare achieved a FedRAMP Moderate ATO in 2022, and our innovative approach makes our authorized services available around the globe.
Cloudflare signed CISA’s pledge as part of our commitment to industry-leading solutions that are secure by design and by default.
Cloudflare published a Voluntary Product Accessibility Template (VPAT) as part of our larger commitment to inclusive technology.
From Zero Trust maturity to world-class digital services, we will help you accomplish your mission.
Choose Cloudflare to help strengthen security, improve online services, and retire outdated technology.
Cloudflare can protect and securely connect learners, educators, and your entire campus community.
Combating shadow AI: implementing controls for government use of artificial intelligence
4 initiatives to enhance cyber security and build resilience
What is being done about the threat quantum computing poses to encryption? NIST’s first post-quantum cryptographic standards