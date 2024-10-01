Cloudflare for Public Sector

Cloudflare’s innovative connectivity cloud accelerates Zero Trust architectures, delivers high-performance digital services, and increases operational resilience.
Departments, agencies and public bodies are modernizing their security infrastructure, and at the same time they are seeing an uptick in the volume and type of threats like ransomware and phishing. Cloudflare provides security, performance, and reliability services through its global network to several UK government agencies.
Project Fair Shot provides Cloudflare's new Waiting Room service for free for any government, municipality, hospital, pharmacy, or other organization responsible for distributing COVID-19 vaccines. It is open to eligible organizations around the world and will remain free until at least December 31, 2021.
You can apply by visiting: projectfairshot.org