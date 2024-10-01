Cloudflare 用于公共部门

集成安全、性能和可靠性
Cloudflare for Public Sector - Hero illustration

Cloudflare 向政府、公共卫生和公共教育机构提供一个高韧性、内置安全性和性能的全球云网络。

Cloudflare for Public Sector - Hero illustration

Accomplish your goals with Cloudflare

Security shield protection orange
Protect

Mitigate risk with advanced security capabilities

  • Mature Zero Trust architectures
  • Resilient public-facing applications
  • Proactive detection and response
Connect

Power everything with an intelligent connectivity cloud

  • Work and learn from anywhere
  • Improve network and app performance
  • Enhance service resilience
Performance acceleration rocket orange
Accelerate

Modernize faster and increase operational efficiency

  • Eradicate legacy technology
  • Reduce costs and complexity
  • Achieve continuous compliance
Leading organizations rely on Cloudflare

Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency

CISA selected Cloudflare to strengthen and simplify DNS security for .gov websites.

Arizona Department of Homeland Security

Arizona DHS partnered with us to drive their innovative statewide Cyber Readiness Program.

Oklahoma OMES

Cloudflare helps Oklahoma OMES to deliver world-class security for 180 agencies across the state.

Cloudflare is your trusted connectivity cloud
FedRAMP Moderate Authorized - image

FedRAMP Moderate Authorized

Cloudflare achieved a FedRAMP Moderate ATO in 2022, and our innovative approach makes our authorized services available around the globe.

Learn more
Visit FedRAMP Marketplace

CISA Secure by Design Pledge - image

CISA Secure by Design Pledge

Cloudflare signed CISA’s pledge as part of our commitment to industry-leading solutions that are secure by design and by default.

Learn more
Discover our new bug bounty VIP program

WCAG 2.1 AA and Section 508 - image

WCAG 2.1 AA and Section 508

Cloudflare published a Voluntary Product Accessibility Template (VPAT) as part of our larger commitment to inclusive technology.

Learn more
Visit the Cloudflare Trust Hub

Need help deciding?

Contact us
Discover key solutions for your organization

Federal government

Cloudflare for Public Sector - Federal government - image

From Zero Trust maturity to world-class digital services, we will help you accomplish your mission.

Learn more
Cloudflare for Public Sector - Federal government - image

State and local government

Cloudflare for Public Sector - State and local government - image

Choose Cloudflare to help strengthen security, improve online services, and retire outdated technology.

Learn more
Cloudflare for Public Sector - State and local government - image

Education

Cloudflare for Public Sector - Education - image

Cloudflare can protect and securely connect learners, educators, and your entire campus community.

Learn more
Cloudflare for Public Sector - Education - image
Explore trends that are vital to your mission
Thought bubble icon
Artificial intelligence

Combating shadow AI: implementing controls for government use of artificial intelligence

Wrench icon
Cyber resilience

4 initiatives to enhance cyber security and build resilience

Post-quantum future - icon
Post-quantum future

What is being done about the threat quantum computing poses to encryption? NIST’s first post-quantum cryptographic standards

Resources

Slide 1 of 4
解决方案简介

Read an overview of Cloudflare’s solution for Trusted Internet Connections (TIC) 3.0

Read now
Solution brief - thumbnail
白皮书

Get the complete details on how Cloudflare solutions map to the TIC 3.0 program overlays

Read now
白皮书缩略图
解决方案简介

Take learning to the next level with Cloudflare for Education

Read now
Solution brief - thumbnail
解决方案简介

See why Cloudflare is the right partner for California’s Cal-Secure top cyber security priorities

Read now
Solution brief - thumbnail
解决方案简介

Read an overview of Cloudflare’s solution for Trusted Internet Connections (TIC) 3.0

Read now
Solution brief - thumbnail
白皮书

Get the complete details on how Cloudflare solutions map to the TIC 3.0 program overlays

Read now
白皮书缩略图
解决方案简介

Take learning to the next level with Cloudflare for Education

Read now
Solution brief - thumbnail
解决方案简介

See why Cloudflare is the right partner for California’s Cal-Secure top cyber security priorities

Read now
Solution brief - thumbnail
解决方案简介

Read an overview of Cloudflare’s solution for Trusted Internet Connections (TIC) 3.0

Read now
Solution brief - thumbnail
白皮书

Get the complete details on how Cloudflare solutions map to the TIC 3.0 program overlays

Read now
白皮书缩略图
解决方案简介

Take learning to the next level with Cloudflare for Education

Read now
Solution brief - thumbnail
解决方案简介

See why Cloudflare is the right partner for California’s Cal-Secure top cyber security priorities

Read now
Solution brief - thumbnail

准备好保护和加速您的任务关键型网站、应用程序或 API 了吗？

Contact us

入门

资源

解决方案

社区

支持

公司

© 2024 Cloudflare 公司隐私政策使用条款报告安全问题信任与安全商标