Secure your AI applications and APIs against common vulnerabilities – such as the OWASP Top 10 for LLMs– and emerging threats, ensuring data integrity and preventing misuse. Firewall for AI delivers comprehensive, model-agnostic protection, in-line protection integrated natively into Cloudflare's expansive global edge network.
Identify shadow AI added to your apps without the security team’s knowledge. Gain full visibility of where your LLMs are running.
Analyze incoming requests to recognize potential security threats, such as attempts to extract sensitive data, before they reach your models.
Block misuse and malicious prompts at the edge from impacting your AI model's performance.
Innovate and experiment with AI technologies while maintaining a strong security posture.
Firewall for AI leverages Cloudflare's global network to analyze and filter traffic to and from your AI applications in real time. Analyze incoming requests and outgoing responses to identify and block threats before they reach your infrastructure. Filter malicious patterns without slowing down inference, using model-agnostic rules.
Protect your AI models from misuse, secure sensitive data, and ensure the reliability of your AI-powered applications — no matter where models are hosted.
Apply consistent security policies to your homegrown AI-powered applications and APIs.
Add additional guardrails and security on top of third-party AI models you digest and expose on your website. Our security controls are model-agnostic.
Identify and protect AI endpoints unknowingly added to your applications.