Child safety

Helping our customers address online child exploitation

Cloudflare is committed to helping website operators keep their sites free from child sexual abuse material. We’ve seen too many instances where website operators intending to do the right thing are caught off guard by a user who uploads child sexual abuse material (CSAM) or a malicious employee who stores it on their servers. We created our CSAM Scanning Tool to help our customers address this issue. Once enabled, the CSAM Scanning Tool identifies potential CSAM material on a website using fuzzy hashing technology, takes steps to block that content from being accessed, helps ensure the customer reports the content to the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children, and notifies the customer so that they can take appropriate additional steps. Learn more.