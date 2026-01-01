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Cloudflare + Databricks

Enable data sharing with zero egress storage

Databricks is a leading Data and AI company with a global reach. Their Lakehouse Platform combines data, analytics, and AI, benefiting over 10,000 organizations. To address data sharing challenges, Databricks offers Delta Sharing, an open protocol enabling secure data sharing across clouds, regions or platforms. This solution reduces limitations, maintenance burdens, egress costs, and security concerns. By leveraging Delta Sharing, organizations can simplify and reduce expenses associated with data sharing, unlocking AI's full potential while maintaining security.

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OVERVIEW

Partnership

Databricks' Delta Sharing, an open protocol for secure data sharing, seamlessly integrates with Cloudflare R2, Cloudflare's distributed object storage solution with zero egress fees. This integration empowers data teams to share live data sets without complex ETL or costly replication. Joint customers can securely share up-to-date data with partners, suppliers, and lines of business, ensuring security and privacy. By eliminating unexpected egress fees, this integration offers a reliable and cost-effective solution for seamless data sharing.

Find more information on Databricks’ website

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Benefits

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Open, cross-platform sharing with zero egress fees

Avoid vendor lock-in and easily share existing data in Delta Lake and Apache Parquet formats to any data platform, with zero egress fees on Cloudflare R2.

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Share live data with no replication

Databricks allows you to share live data across data platforms, clouds or regions without replicating or copying it to another system.

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Centralized governance

Efficiently govern, audit, and monitor shared data usage from a single, centralized platform using Databricks Delta Sharing with Cloudflare R2.

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"Without an open standard for secure data exchange across organizations, companies find it highly time-consuming to collaborate, requiring export, replication and maintenance of data across many software platforms. Delta Sharing provides the first open protocol for sharing data across diverse computing platforms, clouds and regions. Today’s announcement shows just how much demand there is for this in the industry, with Cloudflare joining the ecosystem. We are excited about how this will push open interchange forward and help all of our customers collaborate more easily.”

-Matei Zaharia
Co-Founder and CTO, Databricks

Resources

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Blog

Get Cloudflare insights in your preferred analytics provider

Learn about Cloudflare’s analytics integrations in this blog post announcing our Analytics partnership.

Read blog  