Get started with
Agentic Commerce
Discover
Control who discovers your store
AI agents are knocking on your front door. Block every bot and you block your next customer; let everything through and you're exposed. With Bot Management, you detect and classify all automated traffic. With Web Bot Auth, you cryptographically verify the agents you trust. Welcome the right ones, block the rest.
Browse
Let agents shop your store, on your terms
AI agents don't browse like people. They read markdown, parse llms.txt files, consume structured JSON, and connect through live protocols like MCP. Cloudflare translates your product pages into agent-native formats on the fly and lets you host MCP servers on Workers so agents can query your catalog, check inventory, and browse products in real time.
Transact
Allow for payments. Let agents buy securely
An agent found your product, browsed your catalog, and the customer is ready to buy. The ecosystem is moving fast, with trusted standards like Visa's Trusted Agent Protocol, Mastercard Agent Pay, x402, AP2 all advancing agentic payments. Cloudflare gives you one foundation that supports them, so verified agents can pay programmatically without a human checkout flow — and you're ready to adopt each new standard as it arrives.