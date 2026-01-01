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Agentic Commerce

Discover

Control who discovers your store

AI agents are knocking on your front door. Block every bot and you block your next customer; let everything through and you're exposed. With Bot Management, you detect and classify all automated traffic. With Web Bot Auth, you cryptographically verify the agents you trust. Welcome the right ones, block the rest.

Bot management
Web auth bot
Bot Management diagram showing verified vs blocked agents
Agent browsing store catalog in markdown format

Browse

Let agents shop your store, on your terms

AI agents don't browse like people. They read markdown, parse llms.txt files, consume structured JSON, and connect through live protocols like MCP. Cloudflare translates your product pages into agent-native formats on the fly and lets you host MCP servers on Workers so agents can query your catalog, check inventory, and browse products in real time.

Markdown
Agent visibility

Transact

Allow for payments. Let agents buy securely

An agent found your product, browsed your catalog, and the customer is ready to buy. The ecosystem is moving fast, with trusted standards like Visa's Trusted Agent Protocol, Mastercard Agent Pay, x402, AP2 all advancing agentic payments. Cloudflare gives you one foundation that supports them, so verified agents can pay programmatically without a human checkout flow — and you're ready to adopt each new standard as it arrives.

MCP
Agents SDK
AI shopping assistant completing a purchase