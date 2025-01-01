Me interesa

Externa bundle - Hero

Protect your public-facing systems with Externa packages. These plans provide enterprise-grade reliability and security, backed by a 100% uptime guarantee and 24/7 support.

With Externa, you get:

  • No attack traffic tax
  • Simple, value-driven pricing
  • A seamless on-ramp to Interna (SASE)
Why Cloudflare Externa packages?

Simple and predictable pricing

No attack traffic tax

You shouldn't be penalized for being attacked. Only pay for clean traffic, not the malicious requests we block. Cloudflare delivers predictable costs, even during a DDoS attack.

Simple, value-driven price units

Say goodbye to origin fetch fees, duplicate charges per request, and charges per WAF rule or ACL. Our pricing scales directly with the value you receive.

Simplified connectivity costs

Connect your architecture to Cloudflare and deploy private interconnects to your clouds and data centers at zero cost.

Seamless architectural continuity

Every Cloudflare data center runs all Externa services, ensuring a smooth, hassle-free progression as you add features — no need for architectural changes or traffic rerouting.

On-ramp to SASE included

Every Externa package includes 50 Interna Essentials seats, extending security to internal systems for 360-degree security across your organization.

Quantum-safe encryption

Cloudflare has deployed post-quantum hybrid key agreement to encrypt your traffic and data and protect against post-quantum cryptography (PQC) attacks.

OPTIONAL SERVICES

Solution package add-ons

Application performanceApplication security

Application performance

Choose from several high-performance add-ons — designed for organizations that face application latency and uptime issues during high-traffic periods.

Reliable, enterprise-grade services

24/7 email and phone support

Award-winning, global, 24/7/365 email and emergency phone support (for Enterprise plans). Get on-demand resources, guides, and best-practice implementation tips.

Network scale orange
Massive network scale

Our global network spans over 330 cities and 120 countries. Operating within approximately 50 milliseconds of about 95% of the Internet-connected population globally.

Wrench icon
Ease of use and guided setup

The Cloudflare dashboard enables quick configuration — no code changes required. Enterprise plan holders get guided onboarding, training, and continued 24/7/365 support.

100% uptime

Enterprise plan holders get exclusive network prioritization — backed by dependable SLAs, 100% uptime, and reliable service you can trust.

Trusted by the world’s biggest brands

~35% of Fortune 1000 companies rely on Cloudflare
