Protect your public-facing systems with Externa packages. These plans provide enterprise-grade reliability and security, backed by a 100% uptime guarantee and 24/7 support.
With Externa, you get:
Simple and predictable pricing
You shouldn't be penalized for being attacked. Only pay for clean traffic, not the malicious requests we block. Cloudflare delivers predictable costs, even during a DDoS attack.
Say goodbye to origin fetch fees, duplicate charges per request, and charges per WAF rule or ACL. Our pricing scales directly with the value you receive.
Connect your architecture to Cloudflare and deploy private interconnects to your clouds and data centers at zero cost.
Every Cloudflare data center runs all Externa services, ensuring a smooth, hassle-free progression as you add features — no need for architectural changes or traffic rerouting.
Every Externa package includes 50 Interna Essentials seats, extending security to internal systems for 360-degree security across your organization.
Cloudflare has deployed post-quantum hybrid key agreement to encrypt your traffic and data and protect against post-quantum cryptography (PQC) attacks.
Maximize your Cloudflare experience with expedited support SLAs, value optimization, and moreLearn more
Standard
Premium
Get expert advice and assistance to plan for and accelerate your Cloudflare deploymentLearn more
Choose from technical and security operations add-ons
Choose from several high-performance add-ons — designed for organizations that face application latency and uptime issues during high-traffic periods.
Choose from several high-security add-ons — designed for organizations that need to protect critical web applications and APIs from threats.
Award-winning, global, 24/7/365 email and emergency phone support (for Enterprise plans). Get on-demand resources, guides, and best-practice implementation tips.
Our global network spans over 330 cities and 120 countries. Operating within approximately 50 milliseconds of about 95% of the Internet-connected population globally.
The Cloudflare dashboard enables quick configuration — no code changes required. Enterprise plan holders get guided onboarding, training, and continued 24/7/365 support.
Enterprise plan holders get exclusive network prioritization — backed by dependable SLAs, 100% uptime, and reliable service you can trust.