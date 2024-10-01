Cloudflare Spectrum

Unmetered DDoS protection and traffic acceleration for TCP and UDP applications.
Built on a network of 330 locations worldwide, Spectrum shields your applications from complex, large-scale attacks — while delivering a fast, consistent, and ‘real-time’ end-user experience.

Block volumetric DDoS attacks

With a network mitigation capacity of 296 Tbps, Spectrum mitigates even the largest DDoS attacks — before they reach your server.

Accelerate network traffic in real time

Spectrum integrates with Argo Smart Routing to send TCP traffic faster than the ‘best-effort’ Internet.

Increase uptime with faster failovers

With Load Balancing, all active TCP connections and UDP traffic automatically failover to a healthy server, helping increase the uptime of your services.

Secure and accelerate your TCP and UDP applications

Spectrum works as a layer 4 reverse proxy, extending Cloudflare DDoS protection and traffic acceleration to any box, container, or virtual machine (VM) connected to the Internet.

And with our built-in, software-defined IP firewall, you can easily control the flow of traffic to your application servers — no hardware or costly maintenance required.

See the latest DDoS trends observed by Cloudflare

Cloudflare is named a Customers’ Choice

in the 2023 Gartner® Peer Insights™ “Voice of the Customer”: DDoS Mitigation Solutions.
What our customers are saying

"Cloudflare Spectrum helped us really boost the performance and resiliency of our custom TCP protocols."

Ben Burns, CIO — ESL

Cloudflare Spectrum helps you ensure uptime for custom applications, control traffic to your application servers, and analyze web traffic in real time

Reduce latency for custom applications

Spectrum helps provide fast, reliable performance for apps that depend on low latency — from online games to financial services.

Set granular IP firewall rules

Allow or deny individual IPs or IP ranges to restrict which traffic gets sent to your application servers.

Monitor traffic and threats with detailed analytics

Get in-depth information on ingress/egress traffic patterns, as well as threats mitigated by Spectrum.

Cloudflare Spectrum – Availability by plan

Pro

Business

Enterprise

SSH

5GB monthly data allowance $1/GB overage fees

10GB monthly data allowance $1/GB overage fees

Minecraft

5GB monthly data allowance $1/GB overage fees

10GB monthly data allowance $1/GB overage fees

RDP

10GB monthly data allowance $1/GB overage fees

All other TCP/UDP protocols

Get Spectrum for your enterprise

