Built on a network of 330 locations worldwide, Spectrum shields your applications from complex, large-scale attacks — while delivering a fast, consistent, and ‘real-time’ end-user experience.
With a network mitigation capacity of 296 Tbps, Spectrum mitigates even the largest DDoS attacks — before they reach your server.
Spectrum integrates with Argo Smart Routing to send TCP traffic faster than the ‘best-effort’ Internet.
With Load Balancing, all active TCP connections and UDP traffic automatically failover to a healthy server, helping increase the uptime of your services.
Spectrum works as a layer 4 reverse proxy, extending Cloudflare DDoS protection and traffic acceleration to any box, container, or virtual machine (VM) connected to the Internet.
And with our built-in, software-defined IP firewall, you can easily control the flow of traffic to your application servers — no hardware or costly maintenance required.
"Cloudflare Spectrum helped us really boost the performance and resiliency of our custom TCP protocols."
Ben Burns, CIO — ESL
Spectrum helps provide fast, reliable performance for apps that depend on low latency — from online games to financial services.
Allow or deny individual IPs or IP ranges to restrict which traffic gets sent to your application servers.
Get in-depth information on ingress/egress traffic patterns, as well as threats mitigated by Spectrum.