User Agent

The Internet Archive currently uses the following user agent:

Mozilla/5.0 (Windows NT 10.0; Win64; x64) AppleWebKit/605.1.15 (KHTML, like Gecko) Chrome/89.0.4389.82 Safari/605.1.15

Enabling and Disabling Always Online

Always Online can be enabled and disabled with just a click of a button on the Cloudflare dashboard.

Crawling Frequency

When the Internet Archive integration is enabled, Cloudflare tells the Internet Archive what pages to crawl and how often.

Crawling frequencies vary based on the Cloudflare plan of our customers:

Free Plan: Websites are crawled once every 30 days.

Pro Plan: Websites are crawled once every 15 days.

Business and Enterprise Plan: Websites are crawled once every 5 days.