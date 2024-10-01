Cloudflare named in 2024 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for SV-SASE. Announcement >

Browser Isolation runs all code at the edge of our global network — insulating users from ransomware, phishing, and zero-day browser vulnerabilities.

BENEFITS OF CLOUDFLARE BROWSER ISOLATION
Quickly deploy RBI policies

Protect sites, SaaS, and self-hosted apps with preset browser isolation policies in the Cloudflare Dashboard.

Isolate resources conditionally

Implement RBI by application, by policy, for suspicious sites only, or with additional data loss controls.

Extend security controls

Natively integrate RBI with Cloudflare’s Zero Trust services, including email security, for a layered security approach.

Exceed user expectations

Keep security invisible with innovative RBI and hyper-low latency suitable for everyday browsing.

HOW IT WORKS

Extend Zero Trust to Internet browsing

Applying Zero Trust to browsing means that no code or interactions should be trusted to run on devices by default.

Unlike legacy RBI methods, our patented technology eliminates security and performance trade-offs and is so fast, it feels just like local browsing.

Learn how Browser Isolation works within Cloudflare’s SASE platform

See reference architecture
ANALYST RECOGNITION
Cloudflare named in 2024 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Single-Vendor SASE

We believe this recognition is a testament to Cloudflare’s “light branch, heavy cloud” architecture and its ability to help global, cloud-minded enterprises accelerate their network modernization.

Cloudflare a Strong Performer in The Forrester Wave™: Security Service Edge Solutions, Q1 2024

Cloudflare received the highest score in the global network criterion. We believe this recognition validates our commitment to build SASE “the right way,” converging network and security services on a composable, programmable connectivity cloud.

Cloudflare named a "Leader" in 2023 KuppingerCole Leadership Compass for SASE

Through its 2023 SASE market analysis, KuppingerCole Analysts AG cited several Cloudflare strengths such as our large globally distributed presence and sophisticated traffic acceleration, massive backbone capacity, 100% uptime guarantee, and innovative Remote Browser Isolation.

What our customers are saying

“We started using Cloudflare Browser Isolation to help provide the best security for our customers’ data and protect employees from malware. It worked so well I forgot it was on.”

CTO — PensionBee

TOP BROWSER ISOLATION USE CASES

Cloudflare Browser Isolation runs browser code far away from local devices, helping prevent attacks and deliver a fast, responsive user experience

DDoS ransomware icon
Protect against ransomware

Isolate browsing to block ransomware attacks — before they spread to internal networks.

Thwart phishing attacks

Mitigate phishing attempts by opening suspicious email links in an isolated browser.

Secure third-party access

Easily contain and protect data that external users access from BYOD or unmanaged devices.

