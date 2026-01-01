Cloudflare@OCI
Accelerating and securing the Internet Edge
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The world's fastest Connectivity Cloud meets the industry's most flexible infrastructure. Deploy Cloudflare Application Services with Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI) to reduce latency, neutralize threats, and simplify procurement.
The strategic advantage: Best-of-breed meets frictionless procurement
Unified commercial experience
Use your existing Oracle Universal Credits (UCC) to fund your Internet Edge security. No new vendor onboarding, no legal hurdles—just one click to purchase in your OCI console.
Integrated networks and solutions
Designed to optimize your Oracle environment through direct peering connections, complementary solutions to improve security, resiliency, and performance.
Cost efficiency
Our crafted solutions optimize costs through reduced infrastructure needs and $0 egress with our Bandwidth Alliance between Oracle and Cloudflare.
Improved performance
By caching 70% to 90% of static traffic at the Cloudflare edge, OCI compute instances run leaner and data egress bills drop significantly, effectively self-funding performance and security investments.
Global security
A single-pass, machine-learning WAAP (Web Application and API Protection) stops bots, DDoS, and API attacks globally at the edge before they can reach your OCI protected endpoints.
Cost efficiency
Customers consolidate 3 to 5 legacy point solutions into a single contract on Oracle paper, burning down Oracle Universal Credits (UCC) with zero friction.
Forrester TEI Study
238% projected ROI
Based on Forrester TEI studies, the joint Cloudflare-OCI architecture yields a massive return by consolidating legacy point solutions and reducing operational drag.
Use your existing Oracle Universal Credits (UCC) to fund your Internet Edge security. No new vendor onboarding, no legal hurdles — just one click to purchase in your OCI console.
Achieve $0 egress with our Bandwidth Alliance between Oracle and Cloudflare, and benefit from direct peering connections that optimize your Oracle environment.
“The partnership between Oracle Cloud Infrastructure and Cloudflare creates a strong foundation for the global web hosting solutions Newfold Digital provides through leading brands like Bluehost and Network Solutions. Layering Cloudflare’s edge network optimizations over OCI’s highly flexible compute environment further strengthens our ability to deliver exceptional speed, robust security and unwavering reliability to millions of customers worldwide.”
Matthew Ho
Senior Vice President, Technology, Newfold Digital