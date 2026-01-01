Zarejestruj się
OCI - Hero - Logo - Oracle

Cloudflare@OCI

Accelerating and securing the Internet Edge

Powered by Cloudflare. Sold by Oracle. Supported by experts.

The world's fastest Connectivity Cloud meets the industry's most flexible infrastructure. Deploy Cloudflare Application Services with Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI) to reduce latency, neutralize threats, and simplify procurement.

The strategic advantage: Best-of-breed meets frictionless procurement

Wydajny routing — kafelek z ikonami
Unified commercial experience

Use your existing Oracle Universal Credits (UCC) to fund your Internet Edge security. No new vendor onboarding, no legal hurdles—just one click to purchase in your OCI console.

ABM – Stryker – Zabezpiecz swoje inicjatywy AI dzięki Cloudflare – 6 ikon – Karta 1 – Ikona
Integrated networks and solutions

Designed to optimize your Oracle environment through direct peering connections, complementary solutions to improve security, resiliency, and performance.

Ikona ceny
Cost efficiency

Our crafted solutions optimize costs through reduced infrastructure needs and $0 egress with our Bandwidth Alliance between Oracle and Cloudflare.

Aktualizacja wydajności sieci — ilustracja

Improved performance

By caching 70% to 90% of static traffic at the Cloudflare edge, OCI compute instances run leaner and data egress bills drop significantly, effectively self-funding performance and security investments.

Global security

A single-pass, machine-learning WAAP (Web Application and API Protection) stops bots, DDoS, and API attacks globally at the edge before they can reach your OCI protected endpoints.

Illustration of security screens
Cloudflare ujawnia zarządzanie stanem bezpieczeństwa

Cost efficiency

Customers consolidate 3 to 5 legacy point solutions into a single contract on Oracle paper, burning down Oracle Universal Credits (UCC) with zero friction.

Forrester TEI Study

238% projected ROI

Based on Forrester TEI studies, the joint Cloudflare-OCI architecture yields a massive return by consolidating legacy point solutions and reducing operational drag.

Use your existing Oracle Universal Credits (UCC) to fund your Internet Edge security. No new vendor onboarding, no legal hurdles — just one click to purchase in your OCI console.

Achieve $0 egress with our Bandwidth Alliance between Oracle and Cloudflare, and benefit from direct peering connections that optimize your Oracle environment.

AI Security for Apps - referencje
Cloudflare and Oracle OCI partnership hero image
Newfold quote logo 200px

“The partnership between Oracle Cloud Infrastructure and Cloudflare creates a strong foundation for the global web hosting solutions Newfold Digital provides through leading brands like Bluehost and Network Solutions. Layering Cloudflare’s edge network optimizations over OCI’s highly flexible compute environment further strengthens our ability to deliver exceptional speed, robust security and unwavering reliability to millions of customers worldwide.”

Matthew Ho
Senior Vice President, Technology, Newfold Digital

Ikona niebieskiej tarczy symbolizującej ochronę

Accelerate your OCI migration today

Purchase Cloudflare @ OCI