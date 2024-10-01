Protect public-facing subnets using the Cloudflare global network, without the slowdowns of routing network traffic to scrubbing centers or capacity limitations of hardware boxes. With 296 Tbps of network capacity, 23x greater than the largest DDoS attacks ever recorded, Cloudflare can mitigate attacks of any size.
No more backhauling traffic to DDoS scrubbing centers. Magic Transit uses Cloudflare's global network to absorb and filter attacks.
Malicious traffic is identified and blocked at a Cloudflare data center closest to the source, usually within 3 seconds.
Replace expensive hardware and increase operational agility with network functions delivered and billed as a service.
Magic Transit delivers network protection from Cloudflare data centers. Using Border Gateway Protocol (BGP) route announcements, inbound traffic is ingested at the closest Cloudflare data center.
Clean traffic is routed rapidly over Cloudflare’s network and can be handed off over GRE tunnels, private network interconnects (PNI), or other forms of peering to the customer network.
Cloudflare is named a Customers’ Choice in the Gartner® Peer Insights™ “Voice of the Customer”: DDoS Mitigation Solutions
"Cloudflare has reliable infrastructure and an extremely competent and responsive team. They are well-positioned to deflect even the largest of attacks."
CTO — Wikimedia Foundation
With data from attacks observed across our global network, Cloudflare can block and mitigate any type of DDoS attack in seconds.
Use Cloudflare's 330-city global network at the front lines of your network protection.
Works together with Spectrum (Layer 4) and Cloudflare DDoS (Layer 7) to address different techniques in the cyberattack kill chain.