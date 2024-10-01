Project Fair Shot

Illustration of vaccine shot and vial

Around the world, governments, hospitals, and pharmacies are struggling to distribute the COVID-19 vaccine. Technical limitations are causing vaccine registration sites to crash under the load of registrations.

At Cloudflare, we want to help.

Cloudflare's Waiting Room

Cloudflare waiting room spot illustration

Cloudflare's Waiting Room feature allows organizations with more demand for a resource — be it concert tickets, new edition sneakers, or vaccines — to allow individuals to queue and then allocate access. Waiting Rooms can be deployed in front of any existing registration website without requiring code changes.

In 2022, Project Fair Shot received a Webby Award in the category of People's Voice Winner.

As we watched the world struggle to fairly and efficiently distribute the COVID-19 vaccine, we wanted to lend our technologies and expertise to help. Under Project Fair Shot, Cloudflare is providing Waiting Room to any government agency, hospital, pharmacy, or other organization facilitating the distribution of the COVID-19 vaccine for free until at least July 1, 2024.

In submitting this form, you agree to receive information from Cloudflare related to our products, events, and special offers. You can unsubscribe from such messages at any time. We never sell your data, and we value your privacy choices. Please see our Privacy Policy for information.

