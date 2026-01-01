Buy .us domains with no added fees
Register your .us domain with Cloudflare for fast domestic performance and transparent overhead costs.
Your .us domain secured by Cloudflare
Establish a United States business presence
Use a .us domain to market your services and products specifically to an American audience, signaling your commitment to domestic operations.
Launch a civic project
Deploy community initiatives or local government resources on a .us domain. Cloudflare accelerates your website with a powerful network, ensuring users can retrieve your information quickly from any location.
Protect your domestic brand
Register the .us extension to complement your primary domain, ensuring a cohesive brand experience for visitors located in the United States.
Why register your .us domain with Cloudflare?
Transparent pricing for local projects
Cloudflare provides domains at the registry wholesale price. You pay what we pay, ensuring your operational costs remain predictable as your organization grows.
Ensure safe connections
Protect your business communications and website traffic with free SSL/TLS and DNSSEC. Our security suite ensures that your users can connect with you safely.
Consolidated management
Manage your domain, DNS records, and security settings through a single dashboard. This allows business owners to simplify operations and consolidate their web infrastructure stack in one place.
Fast propagation
Registering a domain with a fast DNS provider means your DNS record changes take effect in seconds. Whether you are launching a new site or migrating a storefront, your online presence updates quickly.