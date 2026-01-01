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Buy .us domains with no added fees

Register your .us domain with Cloudflare for fast domestic performance and transparent overhead costs.

Your .us domain secured by Cloudflare

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Establish a United States business presence

Use a .us domain to market your services and products specifically to an American audience, signaling your commitment to domestic operations.

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Launch a civic project

Deploy community initiatives or local government resources on a .us domain. Cloudflare accelerates your website with a powerful network, ensuring users can retrieve your information quickly from any location.

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Protect your domestic brand

Register the .us extension to complement your primary domain, ensuring a cohesive brand experience for visitors located in the United States.

Why register your .us domain with Cloudflare?

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Transparent pricing for local projects

Cloudflare provides domains at the registry wholesale price. You pay what we pay, ensuring your operational costs remain predictable as your organization grows.

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Ensure safe connections

Protect your business communications and website traffic with free SSL/TLS and DNSSEC. Our security suite ensures that your users can connect with you safely.

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Consolidated management

Manage your domain, DNS records, and security settings through a single dashboard. This allows business owners to simplify operations and consolidate their web infrastructure stack in one place.

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Fast propagation

Registering a domain with a fast DNS provider means your DNS record changes take effect in seconds. Whether you are launching a new site or migrating a storefront, your online presence updates quickly.

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