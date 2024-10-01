Simplify your AI initiatives

Create an AI strategy that allows you to consume, build, protect, and defend at scale. Power and protect your AI applications with Cloudflare’s global GPU network.

PROBLEM

Complex, costly toolchains and security risks hamper AI development

AI diagram

The rising cost of GPUs, multi-vendor AI toolchains, and data security concerns complicate and slow down AI innovation.

Watch the demo
AI diagram
Orange icon of a globe
GPU scarcity

High demand and rising GPU costs often force companies to build costly multicloud architectures.

Platform apps icon
Complex AI toolchains

Stitching together solutions from multiple vendors impacts visibility and slows down innovation.

Security Shield Protection Icon
Lack of data security and privacy

Security concerns — from protecting intellectual property to building with responsible AI — can introduce risk.

SOLUTION

Simplify and secure your AI initiatives with Cloudflare

Consume Build Protect Defend - AI diagram

Cloudflare’s connectivity cloud offers a robust, secure AI application infrastructure via scalable cloud-native services, which eliminates the need for multiple vendors.

Explore Cloudflare AI
Consume Build Protect Defend - AI diagram
Key AI needs
GPU icon
GPU scarcity

Run AI inference and generate embeddings closer to your end users from a global network of NVIDIA GPUs.

Wrench icon
Store models and AI-generated assets

Easily and affordably store assets, train LLMs, and build multicloud architectures with zero egress fees and limitless object storage.

security-shield-protection-230x301-664b7d5
Security and privacy

Secure sensitive data from risks and misuse when working with generative AI APIs.

New Forrester study: The Total Economic Impact™ of Cloudflare

Forrester found that our connectivity cloud delivered a 238% ROI over 3 years by boosting productivity, security efficiency, protection and more.

Read study

Global leaders, including 30% of the Fortune 1000, rely on Cloudflare

Ready to have a conversation with a specialist?

Request a consultation
HOW IT WORKS

Cloudflare’s connectivity cloud secures and streamlines AI development

Cloudflare makes it easy to build and deploy AI applications from the exact same servers as every other service in the connectivity cloud — without sacrificing security or performance.

GPU icon
Use

Define policies around appropriate AI usage, create filters to ensure data privacy, and reduce your vulnerabilities when using third-party tools with generative AI capabilities.

cloudflare ruleset engine icon
Build

Run generative AI tasks — such as image and text generation, classification, and speech recognition — on Nvidia GPUs from over 100 global locations.

Shield with checkmark icon
Secure

Prevent proprietary data leaks, safeguard private data from LLM training models, and ensure compliance with data regulations.

Cloud icon
Enhance

Use AI to strengthen your security posture by detecting malicious JavaScript content, identifying risks, automating threat intelligence, and more.

Cloudflare helps 42able.ai decrease development time while improving AI performance

42able.ai needed a technology partner that could help them streamline the creation and deployment of their AI business development tools. Cloudflare offered superior performance compared to other cloud providers — thanks to our competitive pricing, local development features, and no cold boot times.

Now, 42able.ai can innovate rapidly while simultaneously improving security and performance for their AI products.


“Training and deploying AI models is challenging. Cloudflare's solutions are making it much easier than managing all the individual parts ourselves.”

Resources

Slide 1 of 3
Webinar

How do we protect companies and intellectual property from attackers using AI.

Watch the webinar
Webinar 106x165 - Thumbnail for mosaic card
Webinar

Explore how Cloudflare tackles AI challenges head-on, empowering you to craft your AI use cases with ease and efficiency.

Watch the webinar
Webinar 106x165 - Thumbnail for mosaic card
Documentation

Build full-stack, AI powered applications or run fast inference tasks with Cloudflare.

Explore the documents
How Cloudflare AI works - thumbnail
Webinar

How do we protect companies and intellectual property from attackers using AI.

Watch the webinar
Webinar 106x165 - Thumbnail for mosaic card
Webinar

Explore how Cloudflare tackles AI challenges head-on, empowering you to craft your AI use cases with ease and efficiency.

Watch the webinar
Webinar 106x165 - Thumbnail for mosaic card
Documentation

Build full-stack, AI powered applications or run fast inference tasks with Cloudflare.

Explore the documents
How Cloudflare AI works - thumbnail
Webinar

How do we protect companies and intellectual property from attackers using AI.

Watch the webinar
Webinar 106x165 - Thumbnail for mosaic card
Webinar

Explore how Cloudflare tackles AI challenges head-on, empowering you to craft your AI use cases with ease and efficiency.

Watch the webinar
Webinar 106x165 - Thumbnail for mosaic card
Documentation

Build full-stack, AI powered applications or run fast inference tasks with Cloudflare.

Explore the documents
How Cloudflare AI works - thumbnail

Getting Started

Resources

Solutions

Community

Support

Company

© 2024 Cloudflare, Inc.Privacy PolicyTerms of UseReport Security IssuesTrademark