Cloudflare DLP protects sensitive data consistently across all networks, SaaS applications, users, and devices, while minimizing security risks and compliance issues.
Eliminate data exfiltration risks with continuous detection and control over your applications — all from a unified platform.
Easily deploy predefined DLP profiles to monitor and block the sharing of regulated data, including PII, PHI, and financial information.
Apply granular controls to your sensitive data with context analysis, exact data matches, OCR, and behavior-based user risk scoring.
Increase agility and minimize complexity with powerful integrations that automatically retrieve sensitivity labels and populate into a DLP profile.
Built into a composable SSE platform, it automatically inspects HTTP/S traffic and files, enhances visibility across your organization, and enables you to consolidate critical data protection measures.
We believe this recognition is a testament to Cloudflare’s “light branch, heavy cloud” architecture and its ability to help global, cloud-minded enterprises accelerate their network modernization.
Cloudflare received the highest score in the global network criterion. We believe this recognition validates our commitment to build SASE “the right way,” converging network and security services on a composable, programmable connectivity cloud.
Through its 2023 SASE market analysis, KuppingerCole Analysts AG cited several Cloudflare strengths such as our large globally distributed presence and sophisticated traffic acceleration, massive backbone capacity, 100% uptime guarantee, and innovative Remote Browser Isolation.
“Today, Cloudflare helps prevent our users from sharing sensitive data and code with tools like ChatGPT and Bard, enabling us to take advantage of AI safely. Going forward, we are excited for Cloudflare’s continued innovations to protect data, and in particular, their vision and roadmap for services like DLP and CASB.”
Tanner Randolph, Applied Systems, CISO
Apply granular DLP controls to reduce data exposure and block users from oversharing sensitive data via the cloud, shadow IT applications, or email.
Minimize data breaches and ensure compliance with regulations like the GDPR, CCPA, HIPAA, and more. Identify, control, and track regulated data classes with detailed audit trails and SIEM analysis.
Prevent users from uploading sensitive data into generative AI tools like ChatGPT and Bard.