Cloudflare and APPI compliance

Cloudflare is a privacy-first company. As such, the Act on the Protection of Personal Information (“APPI”) represents many steps we were already taking. We do not sell personal data we process, or use it for any purpose other than delivering our services. In addition, we let people access, correct, and delete their personal information, and give our customers control over the information passing through our network.

To learn more, explore our APPI FAQ below, or check out Cloudflare’s overall privacy policy.

How Cloudflare helps address data protection and locality obligations in Japan

Cloudflare maintains a broad set of legal and contractual protections that comply with Japan’s Act on the Protection of Personal Information (“APPI”). This paper explains those protections.

Cloudflare’s policies around data privacy and law enforcement requests

This paper outlines policies and procedures that guide how we manage customer and end-user data on our systems — and how we address government and other legal requests for data.

Cloudflare sub-processors

Regularly updated descriptions and locations of Cloudflare's sub-processors

