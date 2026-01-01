Cloudflare and APPI compliance
Cloudflare is a privacy-first company. As such, the Act on the Protection of Personal Information ("APPI") represents many steps we were already taking. We do not sell personal data we process, or use it for any purpose other than delivering our services. In addition, we let people access, correct, and delete their personal information, and give our customers control over the information passing through our network.
Frequently asked questions
What personal data does Cloudflare process for its customers and where?
What specific technical, personnel and organizational security measures does Cloudflare provide for personal data?
How does Cloudflare address the requirements of the Act on the Protection of Personal Information of Japan ("APPI") regarding personal data transfers to the U.S.?
What privacy legislation applies to the personal data transferred to the U.S.?
How does Cloudflare respond to law enforcement requests regarding non-U.S. persons located outside of the United States?
What U.S. legislation governs law enforcement requests regarding non-U.S. persons located outside of the United States?
What additional data protection safeguards does Cloudflare provide?
Resources on the APPI
Whitepaper
How Cloudflare helps address data protection and locality obligations in Japan
Whitepaper
Cloudflare's policies around data privacy and law enforcement requests
Link
Cloudflare sub-processors
Cloudflare features that support data protection
Encryption
Cloudflare's network can encrypt data throughout its journey from origin servers to end-users, using the very latest protocols.
Privacy-first analytics
Cloudflare's Web Analytics does not use any client-side state, such as cookies or localStorage, to collect usage metrics — and never 'fingerprints' individual users.
Data localization
In many regions — including Japan — Cloudflare lets organizations control which regional data centers their traffic is inspected in and where logs are sent.
Access management
Cloudflare Zero Trust lets organizations enforce country-specific access rules, block risky sites and content, and log access events for internal applications and data.
Reporting
Cloudflare Logs gives granular insights into every HTTP request, helping you investigate potential breaches and other security incidents.
Certifications
Cloudflare complies with many industry-standard security certifications, including several focusing on privacy and personal data protection.