Cloudflare Page Shield

Backed by our world-class threat intelligence and machine learning capabilities, Page Shield helps defend against client-side attacks that target vulnerable JavaScript dependencies.
Detect and mitigate browser supply chain attacks with machine learning-based protection.
Get instant notifications when new scripts are detected, marked as malicious, or loaded from unknown domains.
Reduce third-party vendor risk and address client-side requirements like GDPR, PCI, and more.
Page Shield simplifies third-party script management by tracking loading resources (like scripts) for potentially malicious additions, connections, or changes.
Powered by our threat intelligence and machine learning-based detection, it instantly identifies, reports, and blocks threats — before they reach your website.
Cloudflare helps DHL Parcel protect our customer data and client communications, simplifying compliance with data privacy regulations like GDPR.”
Vice President of Digital and Business Process Optimization — DHL
Block browser-based attacks aimed at your users’ personal and financial information.
Monitor JavaScript dependencies and block threats with threat intelligence and machine learning that goes above and beyond CSPs.
Avoid noncompliance fines and adhere to the latest PCI DSS standards for compromised third-party script detection (section 6.4.3) and alerts (11.6.1).