DDoS-Bedrohung mit Lösegeldforderung? Zahlen Sie nicht!

RDoS-Angriffe nehmen wieder zu: Holen Sie sich Soforthilfe von Cloudflare.
Cloudflare beobachtet eine steigende Anzahl von Ransomware-DDoS-Angriffen (RDDoS), die auf die Websites und Netzwerkinfrastruktur von Unternehmen abzielen. Die meisten RDDoS-Angriffe beginnen mit einer an das Angriffsziel gesendeten Lösegeldforderung, in der der Angreifer das Unternehmen bedroht. In einigen Fällen führt ein Angreifer einen kleinen Angriff als Demonstration durch, um zu zeigen, dass er es ernst meint, bevor er eine Lösegeldforderung verschickt.Falls Sie kürzlich eine Lösegeldforderung erhalten haben:
Zahlen Sie kein Lösegeld
Lösegeldzahlungen spornen böswillige Akteure nur weiter an – und niemand kann Ihnen garantieren, dass sie Ihr Netzwerk nicht trotz Lösegeldzahlung jetzt oder später angreifen.
Ihr direkter Draht zu Cloudflare
Unser Team aus Sicherheitsentwicklern kann Sie schnell an Bord bringen und Ihre Website und Netzwerkinfrastruktur vor DDoS-Angriffen jeder Größe und Art schützen.

Durch Absenden dieses Formulars stimmen Sie zu, von Cloudflare Informationen zu seinen Produkten, Veranstaltungen und Sonderangeboten zu erhalten. Sie können diese Nachrichten jederzeit wieder abbestellen. Wir werden Ihre Daten niemals verkaufen und respektieren Ihre Datenschutzentscheidungen. Weitere Informationen finden Sie in unseren Datenschutzrichtlinien.

Betreiber von Millionen von Websites aus unterschiedlichen Branchen vertrauen uns:
