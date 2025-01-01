¿Amenaza DDoS de rescate? No pagues.

Los ataques RDDoS vuelven a estar en auge. Cloudflare te puede ayudar.
Cloudflare está percibiendo un incremento del número de ataques DDoS de rescate (RDDoS) contra los sitios web y la infraestructura de red de las organizaciones. La mayoría de los ataques RDDoS se inician con una nota de rescate enviada al objetivo en la que el atacante amenaza a la organización. En algunos casos, un atacante puede realizar un pequeño ataque de demostración para mostrar que va en serio antes de enviar una nota de rescate.
Si has recibido hace poco una nota de rescate:
No pagues el rescate
El pago incentiva a los ciberdelincuentes. No garantiza que no ataquen tu red ahora o en el futuro.
Póngase en contacto con Cloudflare
Nuestro equipo de ingenieros de seguridad está equipado para realizar tu incorporación rápidamente y proteger tu sitio web y tu infraestructura de red contra los ataques DDoS de cualquier tipo o tamaño.

Contacta con el equipo de tu cuenta

Con la confianza de millones de propiedades de Internet de múltiples sectores, entre ellos:
