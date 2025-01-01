RDDoS attacks are on the rise again. Get immediate help with Cloudflare.

Cloudflare is observing an increased number of ransom-DDoS (RDDoS) attacks targeting organizations' websites and network infrastructure. Most RDDoS start with a ransom note sent to the target in which the attacker threatens the organization. In some cases, an attacker may carry out a small demonstration attack to illustrate their seriousness before sending a ransom note.

If you recently received a ransom note: