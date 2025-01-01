Ransom-based DDoS threat? Don’t pay.

RDDoS attacks are on the rise again. Get immediate help with Cloudflare.
Cloudflare is observing an increased number of ransom-DDoS (RDDoS) attacks targeting organizations' websites and network infrastructure. Most RDDoS start with a ransom note sent to the target in which the attacker threatens the organization. In some cases, an attacker may carry out a small demonstration attack to illustrate their seriousness before sending a ransom note.
If you recently received a ransom note:
Do not pay the ransom
Paying ransom only encourages bad actors—and there’s no guarantee that they will still not attack your network now or later.
Contact Cloudflare
Our team of security engineers is equipped to onboard you quickly, and safeguard your website and network infrastructure from DDoS attacks of any size or kind.

