Ameaça de DDoS baseada em pedido de resgate? Não pague.

Os ataques de RDDoS estão aumentando novamente. Receba ajuda imediata da Cloudflare.
A Cloudflare está observando um aumento no número de ataques com pedidos de resgate-DDoS (RDDoS) direcionados a sites e infraestrutura de rede de organizações. A maioria dos RDDoS começa com uma nota de resgate enviada ao alvo na qual o invasor ameaça a organização. Em alguns casos, um invasor pode realizar um pequeno ataque de demonstração para ilustrar sua seriedade antes de enviar um pedido de resgate.
Se você recebeu recentemente um pedido de resgate:
Não pague o resgate
O pagamento do resgate apenas encoraja indivíduos mal-intencionados. Além disso, não há garantia de que eles deixarão de atacar sua rede, agora ou mais tarde.
Entre em contato com a Cloudflare
Nossa equipe de engenheiros de segurança está equipada para fazer sua integração rapidamente, protegendo seu site e sua infraestrutura de rede de ataques de DDoS de qualquer tamanho ou tipo.

