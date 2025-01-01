Os ataques de RDDoS estão aumentando novamente. Receba ajuda imediata da Cloudflare.

A Cloudflare está observando um aumento no número de ataques com pedidos de resgate-DDoS (RDDoS) direcionados a sites e infraestrutura de rede de organizações. A maioria dos RDDoS começa com uma nota de resgate enviada ao alvo na qual o invasor ameaça a organização. Em alguns casos, um invasor pode realizar um pequeno ataque de demonstração para ilustrar sua seriedade antes de enviar um pedido de resgate.

Se você recebeu recentemente um pedido de resgate: