ランサムベースのDDoS脅威？支払ってはいけません。

RDDoS攻撃が再び増加しています。Cloudflareが即時対応します。
Cloudflareでは、企業・団体のWebサイトやネットワークインフラを標的とするランダムDDoS（RDDoS）攻撃の増加を観測しています。RDDoS攻撃のほとんどは、攻撃者が標的組織を脅迫して身代金を要求するメッセージを送るところから始まります。一部のケースでは、攻撃者がメッセージを送る前に、本気であることを示すために小規模な攻撃を仕掛ける場合があります。
最近、身代金要求メッセージを受け取っている場合は：
ランサム（身代金）を支払ってはいけません
ランサムの支払いは悪意のあるアクターを助長するだけで、支払った後にネットワークが攻撃されないという保証はありません。
Cloudflareにお問い合わせ
当社のセキュリティエンジニアチームは、御社を速やかにオンボードし、あらゆる規模のDDoS攻撃からWebサイトとネットワークインフラストラクチャを保護するための態勢を整えます。

以下を含め、複数の業界で、何百万ものインターネットプロパティからの信頼を得ています。
Mars logo
L'Oréal logo
「ロゴ Doordashが信頼を寄せる」グレー色
「ロゴGarminが信頼を寄せる」グレー色
IBM logo
「ロゴ 23andmeが信頼を寄せる」グレー色
Shopify logo
LabCorp logo

