PARTNERS
Cloudflare + DataSpace
Cloudflare and DataSpace partner to reduce data transfer fees
DataSpace is the leading Polish dedicated server and bare-metal private and hybrid cloud provider. Their mission is to be the top choice for businesses that need to be online no matter what, 24 hours a day, 7 days a week, 365 days a year. DataSpace's server infrastructure, virtualization, and network allow them to offer a platform built using the most advanced IT infrastructure solutions.
Commitment
We build services based on many environments, using multi-cloud solutions to run client software. Therefore, we need reliable and affordable communication with a global reach. For this reason, initiatives like the Bandwidth Alliance are important to us. Together with the Bandwidth Alliance, we want to create a world based on the freedom and ease of information transfer.
Bandwidth Alliance Pricing
From now on, DataSpace guarantees all shared customers free data transmission.
What our partners are saying
"Open, affordable and free internet is what we strive for and what we give to our clients. Everyone and every company should have access to it. We are thrilled that the values shared by the Bandwidth Alliance can also be our values."
-Marcin Kowalski
Senior Product Manager, DataSpace
Resources
SOLUTION & PRODUCT GUIDES
Console Connect Partner Brief
Read about how Cloudflare partners with Console Connect and how you can benefit from this partnership.
SOLUTION & PRODUCT GUIDES
Configuring Interconnections with Console Connect
Read more about how to configure interconnections with Console Connect.
BLOG
Announcing Network On-ramp partners for Cloudflare One
Learn how Cloudflare's Network On-ramp partners are helping customers connect to Cloudflare’s global network from their existing trusted WAN & SD-WAN appliances and privately interconnect via the data centers they are co-located in.