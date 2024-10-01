With network capacity 23x larger than the biggest DDoS attacks ever recorded, Cloudflare Spectrum ensures SSH servers stay online and reliable in the face of attacks, while also accelerating SSH traffic.
Distributed denial-of-service (DDoS) attacks can slow or stop service for SSH users, but Cloudflare Spectrum mitigates SSH DDoS attacks to ensure servers stay online.
Cloudflare decreases the connection time for sessions and helps reduce latency. Users no longer have to struggle with slow performance or reconnect multiple times to speed things up.
Turn on Cloudflare Spectrum for your SSH server with a few clicks in the Cloudflare Dashboard or via API
Cloudflare Spectrum runs between SSH servers and the Internet, and detects and mitigates DDoS attack traffic within seconds.
Using TCP optimizations, Spectrum also decreases the connection time for sessions and reduces latency. Connections terminate at the Cloudflare data center closest to the end user, making SSH faster and more reliable.
"After more than two years searching for a solution to our connectivity and security issues, I can confidently say that Spectrum offers an unprecedented level of reliability, security, and flexibility."
CTO — Shift Markets
Cloudflare Spectrum speeds up SSH connections so that users feel like they are working directly on the remote machines.
Cloudflare Spectrum stops DDoS attacks and ensures fast responses from SSH endpoints.
Cloudflare directs SSH connections over the fastest routes available instead of the "best-effort" Internet.
5GB monthly data allowance $1/GB overage fees
10GB monthly data allowance $1/GB overage fees
10GB monthly data allowance $1/GB overage fees
5GB monthly data allowance $1/GB overage fees
10GB monthly data allowance $1/GB overage fees