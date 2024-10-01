Cloudflare Spectrum for Secure Shell (SSH)

DDoS protection and better performance for SSH servers
With network capacity 23x larger than the biggest DDoS attacks ever recorded, Cloudflare Spectrum ensures SSH servers stay online and reliable in the face of attacks, while also accelerating SSH traffic.

BENEFITS OF CLOUDFLARE SPECTRUM FOR SSH
Increased uptime, better reliability

Distributed denial-of-service (DDoS) attacks can slow or stop service for SSH users, but Cloudflare Spectrum mitigates SSH DDoS attacks to ensure servers stay online.

Faster SSH connections

Cloudflare decreases the connection time for sessions and helps reduce latency. Users no longer have to struggle with slow performance or reconnect multiple times to speed things up.

No hardware or software changes

Turn on Cloudflare Spectrum for your SSH server with a few clicks in the Cloudflare Dashboard or via API

HOW IT WORKS

SSH connections are faster and more secure with the Cloudflare network

Cloudflare Spectrum runs between SSH servers and the Internet, and detects and mitigates DDoS attack traffic within seconds.

Using TCP optimizations, Spectrum also decreases the connection time for sessions and reduces latency. Connections terminate at the Cloudflare data center closest to the end user, making SSH faster and more reliable.

See the latest DDoS trends observed by Cloudflare

What our customers are saying

"After more than two years searching for a solution to our connectivity and security issues, I can confidently say that Spectrum offers an unprecedented level of reliability, security, and flexibility."

CTO — Shift Markets

Top Cloudflare Spectrum for SSH use cases

Cloudflare Spectrum makes SSH connections faster, more reliable, and easier to use.

Easily manage servers with SSH

Cloudflare Spectrum speeds up SSH connections so that users feel like they are working directly on the remote machines.

Establish reliable SSH connections

Cloudflare Spectrum stops DDoS attacks and ensures fast responses from SSH endpoints.

Improved remote work experience

Cloudflare directs SSH connections over the fastest routes available instead of the "best-effort" Internet.

Helping organizations worldwide protect their apps and servers

Cloudflare Spectrum – Availability by plan

Protocol

Pro

Business

Enterprise

SSH

5GB monthly data allowance $1/GB overage fees

10GB monthly data allowance $1/GB overage fees

RDP

10GB monthly data allowance $1/GB overage fees

Minecraft

5GB monthly data allowance $1/GB overage fees

10GB monthly data allowance $1/GB overage fees

All other TCP/UDP protocols
