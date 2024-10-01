EU Cloud Code of Conduct

Cloudflare services are verified compliant with the EU Cloud Code of Conduct (“CoC”), Verification-ID: 2023LVL02SCOPE4316. For further information, please visit https://eucoc.cloud/en/public-register.

The European Union (“EU”) Cloud CoC establishes clear requirements for Cloud Service Providers to implement Article 28 General Data Protection Regulation (“GDPR”), the Code covers all cloud service layers (IaaS, PaaS, SaaS), has its compliance overseen by an accredited monitoring body, and represents the vast majority of the European cloud industry market share.

Resoruces

Whitepaper

Aligning to NIS2 cyber security risk management obligations in the EU with Cloudflare

Case study

PhonePe reduces regulatory burdens with Cloudflare’s native localization

Whitepaper

How Cloudflare helps address locality obligations, data protection in Europe

