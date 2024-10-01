After GDPR was adopted, the Belgian Data Protection Authority (“BDPA”) approved the EU Cloud CoC in 2021. The code defines clear requirements for Cloud Service Providers ("CSPs”) to implement Article 28 of the GDPR (“Processor”) and all relevant related articles. The framework covers data protection policies, as well as technical and organizational security measures. The code can provide a thorough understanding to buyers of cloud services on how a CSP manages personal data such as confidentiality, subprocessing, and handling potential data breaches. It is important to understand that currently the EU Cloud CoC is not a third country transfer safeguard. The code is for CSPs to demonstrate compliance for Article 28 GDR and related articles.



For more information about the EU Cloud CoC, visit Cloudflare’s blog.