EU Cloud Code of Conduct

EU Cloud Code of Conduct logo

Cloudflare services are verified compliant with the EU Cloud Code of Conduct (“CoC”), Verification-ID: 2023LVL02SCOPE4316. For further information, please visit https://eucoc.cloud/en/public-register.

The European Union (“EU”) Cloud CoC establishes clear requirements for Cloud Service Providers to implement Article 28 General Data Protection Regulation (“GDPR”), the Code covers all cloud service layers (IaaS, PaaS, SaaS), has its compliance overseen by an accredited monitoring body, and represents the vast majority of the European cloud industry market share.

EU Cloud Code of Conduct logo

Resoruces

Slide 1 of 3
Whitepaper

Aligning to NIS2 cyber security risk management obligations in the EU with Cloudflare

Read whitepaper
Streamline NIS2 compliance - thumbnail
Case study

PhonePe reduces regulatory burdens with Cloudflare’s native localization

Read case study
PhonePe logo
Whitepaper

How Cloudflare helps address locality obligations, data protection in Europe

Read whitepaper
How Cloudflare helps address data protection and locality obligations in Europe
Whitepaper

Aligning to NIS2 cyber security risk management obligations in the EU with Cloudflare

Read whitepaper
Streamline NIS2 compliance - thumbnail
Case study

PhonePe reduces regulatory burdens with Cloudflare’s native localization

Read case study
PhonePe logo
Whitepaper

How Cloudflare helps address locality obligations, data protection in Europe

Read whitepaper
How Cloudflare helps address data protection and locality obligations in Europe
Whitepaper

Aligning to NIS2 cyber security risk management obligations in the EU with Cloudflare

Read whitepaper
Streamline NIS2 compliance - thumbnail
Case study

PhonePe reduces regulatory burdens with Cloudflare’s native localization

Read case study
PhonePe logo
Whitepaper

How Cloudflare helps address locality obligations, data protection in Europe

Read whitepaper
How Cloudflare helps address data protection and locality obligations in Europe

시작하기

리소스

솔루션

커뮤니티

지원

회사

© 2024 Cloudflare, Inc.개인정보처리방침사용 약관보안 문제 보고상표