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Buy .co domains with no added fees

Register a .co domain with Cloudflare for transparent pricing and enterprise-level security built in.

Your .co domain secured by Cloudflare

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Build a company presence

A .co domain provides a professional look and feel for businesses launching their brand on the global stage.

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Secure a memorable brand identity

Host your .co domain on Cloudflare to ensure it loads quickly and reliably on any devices worldwide.

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Launch your ecommerce storefront

Deploy your digital storefront on a trusted top-level domain (TLD). Cloudflare accelerates your website to ensure your customers have a fast, seamless experience.

Why register your .co domain with Cloudflare?

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At-cost, wholesale pricing

Secure a .co TLD without markups. Cloudflare passes the exact registry price directly to you, ensuring your digital home remains affordable as your company grows.

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Defend your business assets

Cloudflare protects your investment with enterprise-grade security features like custom domain protection and rigorous access controls.

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Automatic WHOIS privacy

Cloudflare protects your identity by automatically redacting personal contact information from public records. WHOIS privacy helps keep your inbox free from spam.

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Fast global propagation

Registering a domain with a fast DNS provider means your DNS record changes take effect in seconds. Whether you are launching a new site or migrating a storefront, your global presence updates quickly.

Frequently asked questions