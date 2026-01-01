The European Union (“EU”) adopted the Network and Information Security Directive 2.0 (“NIS 2”), a directive that entered into effect in January 2023. NIS 2 is a significant legislative update on the original NIS Directive, expanding the scope of sectors covered and introducing more stringent risk management and reporting requirements. The law’s objective is to improve the resilience and incident response capabilities of both public and private entities that provide "essential" or "important" services to the European economy and society. Member states were required to transpose the directive into national law by 18 October 2024, although this process has taken longer in some member states.