Reporting abuse

Which category of abuse to select

When you file a report with Cloudflare, you’ll want to select the appropriate category on the reporting form. If Cloudflare’s IP address appears in the WHOIS and DNS records for a website, use one of the following categories, as appropriate:

Copyright Infringement & DMCA Violations

Trademark Infringement

Child Sexual Abuse Material (CSAM)

Non-Consensual Sexually Explicit Imagery (NCSEI)

Violent Threats and Harassment

Phishing & Malware

General

For reports of a sensitive nature, including reports of human trafficking, use the "Violent Threats and Harassment" option.

The General category should be used for other unlawful or harmful content not otherwise listed.