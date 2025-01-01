Protecting-Critical-Infrastructure-for-Free

Critical infrastructure—including water, transportation, healthcare, and energy—is essential for daily life. Cyberattacks on these systems are highly attractive targets, threatening public safety, economic stability, and national security. Protecting this foundational backbone is essential to keep society stable and functioning.

Cloudflare’s mission is to help build a better Internet. We are pleased to introduce an initiative focused on helping United States critical infrastructure agencies secure their operations against cyberattacks for free.

These offerings to eligible critical infrastructure agencies at no cost with no time limit. This program is only available to eligible agencies. To be eligible, you must be:

Operates critical infrastructure, public utilities, and government agencies in the United States.

50 employee or less

Available Cloudflare services

Cloudflare Enterprise zone

100 Zero Trust seats

Sign up for free services with Cloudflare for Critical Infrastructure today.