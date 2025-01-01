Zarejestruj się

Microsoft Entra ID B2C

Enable secure access to applications with Cloudflare and Microsoft Entra ID B2C

Cloudflare's integration with Microsoft Microsoft Entra ID (AD) B2C will help protect your customers' identities, optimize performance of your network and services, and protect customer-facing apps with Cloudflare's WAF.

If you're interested in learning more about our partner integrations with Microsoft, please get in touch.

Contact us

Learn More

Blog

Cloudflare and Microsoft Entra ID Integration Announcement

Learn how to enable secure access to applications with Cloudflare WAF and Microsoft Entra ID.

Learn More
Whitepaper

Cloudflare and Microsoft: Entra ID B2C Overview Deck

Discover how to modernize and secure your apps using Cloudflare’s WAF with Microsoft Entra ID B2C.

Download PDF
Solution & Product Guides

Configure Cloudflare with Microsoft: Entra ID B2C

Learn how to configure Cloudflare with Microsoft Entra ID B2C in this sample tutorial.

Learn More
Link

Microsoft Entra ID B2C Landing Page

Find out how Microsoft Entra ID B2C enables identity and access management for your customer-facing apps.

Learn More
Whitepaper

Cloudflare and Microsoft Entra ID B2C Whitepaper

Discover how to modernize and secure your apps using Cloudflare’s WAF with Microsoft Entra ID B2C.

Download PDF

Pierwsze kroki

Rozwiązania

Pomoc techniczna

Zgodność ze standardami

Interes społeczny

Firma

© 2025 Cloudflare, Inc.Polityka prywatnościRegulamin usługiZgłaszanie problemów z bezpieczeństwemZnak handlowy