Cloudflare is joining Microsoft Entra ID secure hybrid access, which enables customers to centrally manage access for their on-prem legacy applications using SSO authentication. Secure hybrid access also supports pre-built integrations from key partners to help simplify and secure end user access. Cloudflare Access' integration with Entra ID also protects Azure applications.

With this integration, customers can now easily use Cloudflare Access as an additional layer of security in front of their Azure-hosted and on-prem applications.