Cloudflare + Microsoft Entra ID
Enable organizations to build rules based on user identity and group membership with Microsoft Entra ID and Cloudflare Zero Trust
Cloudflare Access' integration with Microsoft Entra ID Conditional Access feature will accelerate your Zero Trust journey. This integration enables users to set up device posture requirements (ensuring that users connect to certain applications from managed devices) or build rules based on user identity and group membership.
Cloudflare ZTNA + Microsoft Entra ID
Get best-in-class security for your legacy and Azure-hosted applications via Entra ID and Cloudflare Access
Cloudflare is joining Microsoft Entra ID secure hybrid access, which enables customers to centrally manage access for their on-prem legacy applications using SSO authentication. Secure hybrid access also supports pre-built integrations from key partners to help simplify and secure end user access. Cloudflare Access' integration with Entra ID also protects Azure applications.
With this integration, customers can now easily use Cloudflare Access as an additional layer of security in front of their Azure-hosted and on-prem applications.
Partnership Overview
Microsoft Entra ID authentication engine integrates with Cloudflare’s edge and access control for a fast, straightforward, and seamless user experience that doesn’t compromise security. As a result, by combining Entra ID single sign-on with Cloudflare's Zero Trust Network Access (ZTNA) solution, IT departments can confidently make internal resources available to a remote and mobile workforce without the headaches of a VPN.