Sign up

PARTNERS

Cloudflare + Microsoft Entra ID

Enable organizations to build rules based on user identity and group membership with Microsoft Entra ID and Cloudflare Zero Trust

Cloudflare Access' integration with Microsoft Entra ID Conditional Access feature will accelerate your Zero Trust journey. This integration enables users to set up device posture requirements (ensuring that users connect to certain applications from managed devices) or build rules based on user identity and group membership.

Contact us
職位をお選びください... *
Cレベル
その他
学生
管理
個人貢献者
取締役
部長
職務権限をお選びください... *
DevOps
IT
インフラ
エグゼクティブ
エンジニアリング
セールス/マーケティング
セキュリティ
その他
ネットワーク
学生
財務/調達
製品
報道/メディア
国を選択してください...
アイスランド
アイルランド
アゼルバイジャン
アフガニスタン
アラブ首長国連邦
アルジェリア
アルゼンチン
アルバ
アルバニア
アルメニア
アンギラ
アンゴラ
アンティグア・バーブーダ
アンドラ
イエメン
イギリス領インド洋地域
イスラエル
イタリア
イラク
イラン
インド
インドネシア
ウォリス・フツナ
ウガンダ
ウクライナ
ウズベキスタン
ウルグアイ
エクアドル
エジプト
エストニア
エチオピア
エリトリア
エルサルバドル
オーストラリア
オーストリア
オーランド諸島
オマーン
オランダ
ガーナ
カーボベルデ
ガーンジー島
ガイアナ
カザフスタン
カタール
カナダ
ガボン
カメルーン
ガンビア
カンボジア
ギニア
ギニア・ビサウ
キプロス
キューバ
キュラソー
ギリシャ
キリバス
キルギスタン
グアテマラ
グアドループ
クウェート
クック諸島
グリーンランド
クリスマス島
グレナダ
クロアチア
ケイマン諸島
ケニア
コートジボワール
ココス（キーリング）諸島
コスタリカ
コモロ
コロンビア
コンゴ共和国
コンゴ民主共和国
サウジアラビア
サウスジョージア・サウスサンドウィッチ諸島
サモア
サン・バルテルミー島
サン・マルタン
サントメ・プリンシペ
ザンビア
サンピエール島・ミクロン島
サンマリノ
シエラレオネ
ジブチ
ジブラルタル
ジャージー島
ジャマイカ
ジョージア
シリア
シンガポール
シント・マールテン
ジンバブエ
スイス
スヴァールバル諸島およびヤンマイエン島
スウェーデン
スーダン
スペイン
スリナム
スリランカ
スロバキア
スロベニア
スワジランド
セイシェル
セネガル
セルビア
セントクリストファー・ネイビス
セントビンセントおよびグレナディーン諸島
セントヘレナ・アセンションおよびトリスタンダクーニャ
セントルシア
ソマリア
ソロモン諸島
タークス・カイコス諸島
タイ
タジキスタン
タンザニア
チェコ共和国
チャド
チュニジア
チリ
ツバル
デンマーク
ドイツ
トーゴ
トケラウ
ドミニカ共和国
ドミニカ国
トリニダード・トバゴ
トルクメニスタン
トルコ
トンガ
ナイジェリア
ナウル
ナミビア
ニウエ
ニカラグア
ニジェール
ニューカレドニア
ニュージーランド
ネパール
ノーフォーク島
ノルウェー
ハード島とマクドナルド諸島
バーレーン
ハイチ
パキスタン
バチカン市国
パナマ
バヌアツ
バハマ
パプアニューギニア
バミューダ
パラグアイ
バルバドス
パレスチナ
ハンガリー
バングラデシュ
ピトケアン諸島
フィジー
フィリピン
フィンランド
ブータン
ブーベ島
プエルトリコ
フェロー諸島
フォークランド諸島
ブラジル
フランス
フランス領ギアナ
フランス領ポリネシア
フランス領南方・南極地域
ブルガリア
ブルキナファソ
ブルネイ・ダルサラーム国
ブルンジ
ベトナム
ベナン
ベネズエラ
ベラルーシ
ベリーズ
ペルー
ベルギー
ポーランド
ボスニア・ヘルツェゴビナ
ボツワナ
ボネール、シント・ユースタティウスおよびサバ
ボリビア
ポルトガル
ホンジュラス
マカオ
マダガスカル
マヨット
マラウイ
マリ
マルタ
マルティニーク
マレーシア
マン島
ミャンマー
メキシコ
モーリシャス
モーリタニア
モザンビーク
モナコ
モルディブ
モルドバ
モロッコ
モンゴル
モンテネグロ
モントセラト
ヨルダン
ラオス
ラトビア
リトアニア
リビア
リヒテンシュタイン
リベリア
ルーマニア
ルクセンブルク
ルワンダ
レソト
レバノン
レユニオン
ロシア連邦
英国
英領ヴァージン諸島
韓国
香港
西サハラ
赤道ギニア
台湾
中央アフリカ共和国
中国
東ティモール
南アフリカ
南スーダン
南極大陸
日本
米国
北マケドニア
北朝鮮

 
In submitting this form, you agree to receive information from Cloudflare related to our products, events, and special offers. You can unsubscribe from such messages at any time. We never sell your data, and we value your privacy choices. Please see our Privacy Policy for information.
Download brief

Cloudflare ZTNA + Microsoft Entra ID

Get best-in-class security for your legacy and Azure-hosted applications via Entra ID and Cloudflare Access

Cloudflare is joining Microsoft Entra ID secure hybrid access, which enables customers to centrally manage access for their on-prem legacy applications using SSO authentication. Secure hybrid access also supports pre-built integrations from key partners to help simplify and secure end user access. Cloudflare Access' integration with Entra ID also protects Azure applications.

With this integration, customers can now easily use Cloudflare Access as an additional layer of security in front of their Azure-hosted and on-prem applications.

Learn more  
Globe split in half
entra id diagram

Partnership Overview

Microsoft Entra ID authentication engine integrates with Cloudflare’s edge and access control for a fast, straightforward, and seamless user experience that doesn’t compromise security. As a result, by combining Entra ID single sign-on with Cloudflare's Zero Trust Network Access (ZTNA) solution, IT departments can confidently make internal resources available to a remote and mobile workforce without the headaches of a VPN.

If you're interested in learning more about our partner integrations with Microsoft, please get in touch.

Contact us
職位をお選びください... *
Cレベル
その他
学生
管理
個人貢献者
取締役
部長
職務権限をお選びください... *
DevOps
IT
インフラ
エグゼクティブ
エンジニアリング
セールス/マーケティング
セキュリティ
その他
ネットワーク
学生
財務/調達
製品
報道/メディア
国を選択してください...
アイスランド
アイルランド
アゼルバイジャン
アフガニスタン
アラブ首長国連邦
アルジェリア
アルゼンチン
アルバ
アルバニア
アルメニア
アンギラ
アンゴラ
アンティグア・バーブーダ
アンドラ
イエメン
イギリス領インド洋地域
イスラエル
イタリア
イラク
イラン
インド
インドネシア
ウォリス・フツナ
ウガンダ
ウクライナ
ウズベキスタン
ウルグアイ
エクアドル
エジプト
エストニア
エチオピア
エリトリア
エルサルバドル
オーストラリア
オーストリア
オーランド諸島
オマーン
オランダ
ガーナ
カーボベルデ
ガーンジー島
ガイアナ
カザフスタン
カタール
カナダ
ガボン
カメルーン
ガンビア
カンボジア
ギニア
ギニア・ビサウ
キプロス
キューバ
キュラソー
ギリシャ
キリバス
キルギスタン
グアテマラ
グアドループ
クウェート
クック諸島
グリーンランド
クリスマス島
グレナダ
クロアチア
ケイマン諸島
ケニア
コートジボワール
ココス（キーリング）諸島
コスタリカ
コモロ
コロンビア
コンゴ共和国
コンゴ民主共和国