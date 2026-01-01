Buy .tech domains with no added fees
A .tech domain is ideal for startups, developers, and anyone in the tech space. Register .tech domains with Cloudflare for transparent pricing and infrastructure that scales with your ambition.
Your .tech domain secured by Cloudflare
Establish brand identity for tech startups
A .tech domain helps categorize your company as a forward-thinking technology player. Stand out in a crowded market and improve brand recall among investors and early adopters.
Host professional portfolios and engineering blogs
Use a .tech domain to host your projects, technical blog, or resume. With Cloudflare, in addition to paying wholesale prices for .tech domains, you get enterprise-grade speed and security for your brand.
Deploy rapid prototypes for events
Need a domain for a weekend hackathon or a tech conference? Get a .tech domain instantly on Cloudflare without incurring unnecessary costs.
Why register your .tech domain with Cloudflare?
Predictable costs for innovators
Cloudflare offers .tech domains at wholesale prices with no renewal markups, providing a stable foundation and predictable costs for your growing startup or personal portfolio.
Robust security
Protect your intellectual property and user data. Every .tech domain includes free DNSSEC and domain locking, preventing unauthorized domain transfers and protecting your brand's integrity.
WHOIS privacy by default
Cloudflare includes free WHOIS privacy by default, not as an add-on, to keep your contact details out of public databases, so you can focus on building your product rather than fielding unsolicited messages.
Next-gen email and routing
Enhance your professional image with free email routing. Create custom addresses and forward them to your existing inbox, all while leveraging Cloudflare’s high-performance global network.