Sign up

2026 Cloudflare App Innovation Report

Application modernization is now a survival imperative. With agentic AI, cuber threats, and soaring user expectation, organizations that modernize effectively will define what comes next.

Get report
Accenture - Carousel Logo
Allianz color - Carousel Logo
Datadog - Carousel Logo
Microsoft - Carousel Logo
Applied - Carousel Logo
Indeed - Carousel Logo
Google cloud - Carousel Logo
Accenture - Carousel Logo
Allianz color - Carousel Logo
Datadog - Carousel Logo
Microsoft - Carousel Logo
Applied - Carousel Logo
Indeed - Carousel Logo
Google cloud - Carousel Logo

spotlight: Canada

See how leading organizations are making strides in app innovation across the globe.

Review the top innovation trends from leading orgs in Canada.

With agentic AI, cyber threats, and soaring user expectations, organizations that modernize effectively will define what comes next.

Spotlight - Canada

With agentic AI, cyber threats, and soaring user expectations, organizations that modernize effectively will define what comes next.
職位をお選びください... *
Cレベル
その他
学生
管理
個人貢献者
取締役
部長
職務権限をお選びください... *
DevOps
IT
インフラ
エグゼクティブ
エンジニアリング
セールス/マーケティング
セキュリティ
その他
ネットワーク
学生
財務/調達
製品
報道/メディア
国をお選びください... *
アイスランド
アイルランド
アゼルバイジャン
アフガニスタン
アラブ首長国連邦
アルジェリア
アルゼンチン
アルバ
アルバニア
アルメニア
アンギラ
アンゴラ
アンティグア・バーブーダ
アンドラ
イエメン
イギリス領インド洋地域
イスラエル
イタリア
イラク
イラン
インド
インドネシア
ウォリス・フツナ
ウガンダ
ウクライナ
ウズベキスタン
ウルグアイ
エクアドル
エジプト
エストニア
エチオピア
エリトリア
エルサルバドル
オーストラリア
オーストリア
オーランド諸島
オマーン
オランダ
ガーナ
カーボベルデ
ガーンジー島
ガイアナ
カザフスタン
カタール
カナダ
ガボン
カメルーン
ガンビア
カンボジア
ギニア
ギニア・ビサウ
キプロス
キューバ
キュラソー
ギリシャ
キリバス
キルギスタン
グアテマラ
グアドループ
クウェート
クック諸島
グリーンランド
クリスマス島
グレナダ
クロアチア
ケイマン諸島
ケニア
コートジボワール
ココス（キーリング）諸島
コスタリカ
コモロ
コロンビア
コンゴ共和国
コンゴ民主共和国
サウジアラビア
サウスジョージア・サウスサンドウィッチ諸島
サモア
サン・バルテルミー島
サン・マルタン
サントメ・プリンシペ
ザンビア
サンピエール島・ミクロン島
サンマリノ
シエラレオネ
ジブチ
ジブラルタル
ジャージー島
ジャマイカ
ジョージア
シリア
シンガポール
シント・マールテン
ジンバブエ
スイス
スヴァールバル諸島およびヤンマイエン島
スウェーデン
スーダン
スペイン
スリナム
スリランカ
スロバキア
スロベニア
スワジランド
セイシェル
セネガル
セルビア
セントクリストファー・ネイビス
セントビンセントおよびグレナディーン諸島
セントヘレナ・アセンションおよびトリスタンダクーニャ
セントルシア
ソマリア
ソロモン諸島
タークス・カイコス諸島
タイ
タジキスタン
タンザニア
チェコ共和国
チャド
チュニジア
チリ
ツバル
デンマーク
ドイツ
トーゴ
トケラウ
ドミニカ共和国
ドミニカ国
トリニダード・トバゴ
トルクメニスタン
トルコ
トンガ
ナイジェリア
ナウル
ナミビア
ニウエ
ニカラグア
ニジェール
ニューカレドニア
ニュージーランド
ネパール
ノーフォーク島
ノルウェー
ハード島とマクドナルド諸島
バーレーン
ハイチ
パキスタン
バチカン市国
パナマ
バヌアツ
バハマ
パプアニューギニア
バミューダ
パラグアイ
バルバドス
パレスチナ
ハンガリー
バングラデシュ
ピトケアン諸島
フィジー
フィリピン
フィンランド
ブータン
ブーベ島
プエルトリコ
フェロー諸島
フォークランド諸島
ブラジル
フランス
フランス領ギアナ
フランス領ポリネシア
フランス領南方・南極地域
ブルガリア
ブルキナファソ
ブルネイ・ダルサラーム国
ブルンジ
ベトナム
ベナン
ベネズエラ
ベラルーシ
ベリーズ
ペルー
ベルギー
ポーランド
ボスニア・ヘルツェゴビナ
ボツワナ
ボネール、シント・ユースタティウスおよびサバ
ボリビア
ポルトガル
ホンジュラス
マカオ
マダガスカル
マヨット
マラウイ
マリ
マルタ
マルティニーク
マレーシア
マン島
ミャンマー
メキシコ
モーリシャス
モーリタニア
モザンビーク
モナコ
モルディブ
モルドバ
モロッコ
モンゴル
モンテネグロ
モントセラト
ヨルダン
ラオス
ラトビア
リトアニア
リビア
リヒテンシュタイン
リベリア
ルーマニア
ルクセンブルク
ルワンダ
レソト
レバノン
レユニオン
ロシア連邦
英国
英領ヴァージン諸島
韓国
香港
西サハラ
赤道ギニア
台湾
中央アフリカ共和国
中国
東ティモール
南アフリカ
南スーダン
南極大陸
日本
米国
北マケドニア
北朝鮮
Spotlight - Canada
Americas
Brazil
2026 Cloudflare app innovation - Report Brazil

With agentic AI, cyber threats, and soaring user expectations, organizations that modernize effectively will define what comes next.
職位をお選びください... *
Cレベル
その他
学生
管理
個人貢献者
取締役
部長
職務権限をお選びください... *
DevOps
IT
インフラ
エグゼクティブ
エンジニアリング
セールス/マーケティング
セキュリティ
その他
ネットワーク
学生
財務/調達
製品
報道/メディア
国をお選びください... *
アイスランド
アイルランド
アゼルバイジャン
アフガニスタン
アラブ首長国連邦
アルジェリア
アルゼンチン
アルバ
アルバニア
アルメニア
アンギラ
アンゴラ
アンティグア・バーブーダ
アンドラ
イエメン
イギリス領インド洋地域
イスラエル
イタリア
イラク
イラン
インド
インドネシア
ウォリス・フツナ
ウガンダ
ウクライナ
ウズベキスタン
ウルグアイ
エクアドル
エジプト
エストニア
エチオピア
エリトリア
エルサルバドル
オーストラリア
オーストリア
オーランド諸島
オマーン
オランダ
ガーナ
カーボベルデ
ガーンジー島
ガイアナ
カザフスタン
カタール
カナダ
ガボン
カメルーン
ガンビア
カンボジア
ギニア
ギニア・ビサウ
キプロス
キューバ
キュラソー
ギリシャ
キリバス
キルギスタン
グアテマラ
グアドループ
クウェート
クック諸島
グリーンランド
クリスマス島
グレナダ