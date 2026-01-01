2026 Cloudflare App Innovation Report
Application modernization is now a survival imperative. With agentic AI, cuber threats, and soaring user expectation, organizations that modernize effectively will define what comes next.
Global report
EMEA report
APAC report
spotlight: Canada
See how leading organizations are making strides in app innovation across the globe.
Review the top innovation trends from leading orgs in Canada.
With agentic AI, cyber threats, and soaring user expectations, organizations that modernize effectively will define what comes next.