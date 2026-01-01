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Cloudflare Pop-Up Experience

Hands-on labs, personalized for you.

We bring the hands-on lab. You bring your team.

Welcome to the Pop-Up Experience, a hands-on labs personalized for you. We’d love to pop up onsite with food, fun, and topics of your choosing to promote interactive discussions and community building.

Want a hands-on lab on AI? We can plan it. Prefer to create a secure perimeter around AI usage? Want a casual chat about the future of SASE over pizza? Even better.

Special Topics

  • Securing the AI Lifecycle. This session demonstrates how to embrace generative AI safely by protecting your organization’s sensitive data from leaking into public models. You will learn how to create a "secure perimeter" around AI usage, ensuring that both your employees and automated AI agents can innovate without exposing your infrastructure to new cyber threats or compliance risks.
  • Workers 101. This lab introduces a way to build and deploy applications that are instantly fast for every user in the world by running code on a global network rather than a single centralized server. The value lies in eliminating "cold starts" and complex server management, allowing you to go from a simple idea to a live, production-ready application with built-in security and scaling in just a few minutes.
  • Sandbox SDK. This session focuses on solving the challenge of running "untrusted" or third-party code—such as AI-generated scripts or user-uploaded data, without risking your primary system's security. You will discover how to use isolated, secure "sandboxes" at the edge to build powerful features like automated data analysis or AI code interpreters that are both highly performant and architecturally secure.
AI Brain

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Focus Area...*
Sandbox SD
Securing AI Lifecycle
Workers 101
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アラブ首長国連邦
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