Sign up

Cloudflare Pop-Up Experience

Hands-on labs, personalized for you.

We bring the hands-on lab. You bring your team.

Welcome to the Pop-Up Experience, a hands-on labs personalized for you. We’d love to pop up onsite with food, fun, and topics of your choosing to promote interactive discussions and community building.

Want a hands-on lab on AI? We can plan it. Prefer to create a secure perimeter around AI usage? Want a casual chat about the future of SASE over pizza? Even better.

Special Topics

  • Securing the AI Lifecycle. This session demonstrates how to embrace generative AI safely by protecting your organization’s sensitive data from leaking into public models. You will learn how to create a "secure perimeter" around AI usage, ensuring that both your employees and automated AI agents can innovate without exposing your infrastructure to new cyber threats or compliance risks.
  • Workers 101. This lab introduces a way to build and deploy applications that are instantly fast for every user in the world by running code on a global network rather than a single centralized server. The value lies in eliminating "cold starts" and complex server management, allowing you to go from a simple idea to a live, production-ready application with built-in security and scaling in just a few minutes.
  • Sandbox SDK. This session focuses on solving the challenge of running "untrusted" or third-party code—such as AI-generated scripts or user-uploaded data, without risking your primary system's security. You will discover how to use isolated, secure "sandboxes" at the edge to build powerful features like automated data analysis or AI code interpreters that are both highly performant and architecturally secure.
AI Brain

Register now
Focus Area...*
Sandbox SD
Securing AI Lifecycle
Workers 101
Selecciona tu país...
Afganistán
Albania
Alemania
Andorra
Angola
Anguila
Antártida
Antigua y Barbuda
Arabia Saudita
Argelia
Argentina
Armenia
Aruba
Australia
Austria
Azerbaiyán
Bahamas
Bangladés
Barbados
Baréin
Bélgica
Belice
Benín
Bermudas
Bielorrusia
Birmania
Bonaire, San Eustaquio y Saba
Bosnia y Herzegovina
Botsuana
Brasil
Brunéi Darussalam
Bulgaria
Burkina Faso
Burundi
Bután
Cabo Verde
Camboya
Camerún
Canadá
Catar
Chad
Chile
China
Chipre
Colombia
Comoras
Congo
Corea del Norte
Corea del Sur
Costa de Marfil
Costa Rica
Croacia
Cuba
Curazao
Dinamarca
Dominica
Ecuador
Egipto
El Salvador
Emiratos Árabes Unidos
Eritrea
Eslovaquia
Eslovenia
España
Estado Plurinacional de Bolivia
Estados Unidos
Estonia
Etiopía
Federación de Rusia
Filipinas
Finlandia
Fiyi
Francia
Gabón
Gambia
Georgia
Ghana
Gibraltar
Granada
Grecia
Groenlandia
Guadalupe
Guatemala
Guayana Francesa
Guernsey
Guinea
Guinea Ecuatorial
Guinea-Bisáu
Guyana
Haití
Honduras
Hong Kong
Hungría
India
Indonesia
Irak
Irán
Irlanda
Isla Bouvet
Isla de Man
Isla de Navidad
Isla Norfolk
Islandia
Islas Åland
Islas Caimán
Islas Cocos (Islas Keeling)
Islas Cook
Islas Feroe
Islas Georgias del Sur y Sandwich del Sur
Islas Heard y Mcdonald
Islas Malvinas (Falkland)
Islas Salomón
Islas Turcas y Caicos
Islas Vírgenes Británicas
Israel
Italia
Jamaica
Japón
Jersey
Jordania
Kazajistán
Kenia
Kirguistán
Kiribati
Kuwait
Lesoto
Letonia
Líbano
Liberia
Libia
Liechtenstein
Lituania
Luxemburgo
Macao
Macedonia, Anterior República de Yugoslavia
Madagascar
Malasia
Malawi
Maldivas
Mali
Malta
Marruecos
Martinica
Mauricio
Mauritania
Mayotte
México
Mónaco
Mongolia
Montenegro
Montserrat
Mozambique
Namibia
Nauru
Nepal
Nicaragua
Níger
Nigeria
Niue
Noruega
Nueva Caledonia
Nueva Zelanda
Omán
Países Bajos
Pakistán
Palestina
Panamá
Papúa Nueva Guinea
Paraguay
Perú
Pitcairn
Polinesia francesa
Polonia
Portugal
Puerto Rico
Reino Unido
República Bolivariana de Venezuela
República Centroafricana
República Checa
República de Moldavia
República Democrática del Congo
República Democrática Popular Lao
República Dominicana
República Unida de Tanzania
Reunión
Ruanda
Rumanía
Sahara Occidental
Samoa
San Bartolomé
San Cristóbal y Nieves
San Marino
San Martín (Francia)
San Martín (Países Bajos)
San Pedro y Miquelón
San Vicente y las Granadinas
Santa Helena, Ascensión y Tristán de Acuña
Santa Lucía
Santa Sede (Ciudad del Vaticano)
Santo Tomé y Príncipe
Senegal
Serbia
Seychelles
Sierra Leona
Singapur
Siria
Somalia
Sri Lanka
Suazilandia
Sudáfrica
Sudán
Sudán del Sur
Suecia
Suiza
Surinam
Svalbard y Jan Mayen
Tailandia
Taiwán
Tayikistán
Territorio Británico del Océano Índico
Territorios Australes Franceses
Timor Oriental
Togo
Tokelau
Tonga
Trinidad y Tobago
Túnez
Turkmenistán
Turquía
Tuvalu
Ucrania
Uganda
Uruguay
Uzbekistán
Vanuatu
Vietnam
Wallis y Futuna
Yemen
Yibuti
Zambia
Zimbabue